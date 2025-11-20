In Case You Missed It: Chairman Capito Commends New Proposed Rules from Fish and Wildlife Service

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, commended the Fish and Wildlife Service’s (FWS) announcement yesterday of four new proposed rules on implementing the Endangered Species Act. These proposed rules will allow the FWS to more thoroughly consider the economic impacts of species protection regulations, providing greater certainly for landowners, energy producers, and economic development projects across the country.

“I applaud the new proposed rules from the Fish and Wildlife Service, which take a commonsense approach to species protection by considering the best scientific data together with economic and national security impacts. It is important that FWS engage in prompt consultations with other federal agencies, state governments, and project sponsors so that measures that protect species can be applied promptly without delaying important projects. The rules proposed today will help provide the efficiency and certainty that project sponsors need to move forward. I commend Secretary Bergum and Director Nesvik for their leadership in aligning FWS regulations with the Endangered Species Act and ensuring that policies prioritize both species protection and economic growth,” Chairman Capito said.

