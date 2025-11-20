NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: November 20, 2025

MDE releases ACT results of spring 2025 high school juniors

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has released ACT results of all public high school juniors who took the test during the spring 2025 statewide administration. Mississippi is one of 16 states that administers the ACT for free to high school juniors.

The average composite score for 30,070 juniors was 17.5, a slight increase of the 2024 average score of 17.4. Previous years’ average scores were 17.5 in 2023 and 17.4 in 2022. The percentage of juniors meeting the benchmark scores for all four tested ACT subjects in 2025 was 9.5%, an increase from 8.8% in 2024.

Among 2025 Mississippi public and private school graduates, the most recent average score is 17.7 and the average superscore is 19.4. Superscores are generated when a student takes the ACT multiple times and the student’s best scores from each of the four tested ACT subjects – English, mathematics, reading and science – are combined.

The national average ACT score for all public-school students in the class of 2025 is 19.4.

The ACT is designed to predict how well students will perform in college, and colleges use standardized tests like the ACT to compare students across schools and states. ACT research shows students who take four or more years of English and three or more years each of math, social studies and natural science typically outperform their peers who report taking fewer courses in these subjects.

The MDE provides districts with two opportunities – ACT/SAT Prep I and ACT/SAT Prep II – to provide ACT preparation courses. In addition, school districts offer two specialized classes, the Essentials for College Literacy and the Essentials for College Math, as an option to help seniors who need to improve their ACT scores to qualify for early release. Students who earn a grade of 80% or higher in these courses are entitled to enter credit-bearing college courses, without remediation, at all Mississippi public universities and most community colleges.

