From Hong Kong to Orlando: Four Properties, Four Sellers and One Global Success Story

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quest Company of Central Florida, Inc. (“Quest Company”) has announced $32 million in Central Florida closings for four ownership entities that shared some of the same Hong Kong-based partners. Comprised of three shopping centers and one office complex, the commercial properties represented their U.S. investments.

The assignment for Quest’s commercial real estate team evolved from being the disposition of a single portfolio originally into four separate transactions. Several factors made the process quite complex, such as the sellers’ overseas time zone, the need for sensitivity to cultural differences and the sheer number of prospects that responded to their marketing.

Quest Company’s Benjamin LaFreniere, CCIM, explained, “The 13-hour time difference made communications more challenging. Another element was addressing terminology unfamiliar to those sellers living in Hong Kong. For example, offering a property ‘As Is’ in Orlando might be considered self-explanatory. The owners officed abroad, though, weren’t familiar with the concept, so we helped them understand the benefits.”

In addition to marketing the commercial centers and reporting to the owners, LaFreniere and Quest Company’s Executive Vice President Jim Gruber fielded inquiries from approximately 150 interested parties. Multiple contracts for each property resulted, requiring time-intensive negotiations. LaFreniere and Gruber guided the process from listing through closing and worked together with co-brokers that represented each of the four buyers.

Gruber concluded, “Ultimately, we attributed our success to two factors: drawing on Quest’s 40-plus years of sales experience in Central Florida and our brokerage and property management teams working together, to ensure all four properties sold for top dollar.”



About Quest Company of Central Florida, Inc.

Founded more than 40 years ago, Quest Company is an award-winning commercial leasing and property management firm. With its focus solely on the Greater Orlando real estate market, Quest Company has served as a trusted advisor to local, national and international clients. Providing services across retail, office, medical and industrial sectors, Quest Company delivers proven expertise to property owners, tenants and investors alike.

