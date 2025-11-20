AREY GROUP APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

AREY Group logo Rusty Osier, AREY Group, CFO

Veteran Real Estate Executive Rustyn Osier Joins the AREY Team

Adding Rusty to our leadership team is a major milestone for AREY Group. His experience guiding companies through complex real estate cycles is what we need as we continue to grow.” — Travis Griffith, CEO & President of AREY Group

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AREY Group , a real estate investment, development, and property management firm with a clear vision to quickly grow and scale, today announced the appointment of Rustyn (Rusty) Osier as its Chief Financial Officer, marking a key addition to the company’s executive leadership team. In this newly created role, Osier will oversee AREY Group’s accounting and financial strategy, across its multifamily, student housing, build-to-rent, and public-private partnership (P3) platforms.With more than 25 years of experience in commercial real estate finance and investment management, Osier brings deep expertise in scaling high-growth organizations, raising institutional capital, and building financial systems that support long-term value creation. He has led financial operations for nationally recognized real estate sponsors and played a central role in expanding portfolios across multiple asset classes.Prior to joining AREY Group, Osier served as Chief Financial Officer of Kingsbarn Realty Capital, where he helped raise more than $600 million in capital and supported the company’s growth to nearly $2 billion in assets under management. He previously held senior leadership positions at KBS Capital Markets Group, R&K Investments, and MRO Investments, directing large-scale financial operations, asset acquisitions, and the implementation of sophisticated financial systems.“AREY Group is entering a pivotal phase of growth, expanding both its footprint and the sophistication of its real estate platforms,” stated Rusty Osier. “I’m excited to join a company with such a strong vision, talented leadership team, and clear commitment to long-term value creation. I look forward to building on that foundation and helping elevate AREY to its next stage of financial and operational excellence.”Travis Griffith, CEO & President of AREY Group, echoed this statement, saying “adding Rusty to our leadership team is a major milestone for AREY Group. His experience building institutional-grade financial systems, raising capital, and guiding companies through complex real estate cycles is exactly what we need as we continue to grow. Rusty brings a strategic, disciplined approach to financial leadership, and we are thrilled to have him on board.”Osier holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business and a BA in Accounting and Finance from Washington State University. He is a Certified Public Accountant and licensed Real Estate Broker in California and Nevada.The addition of Osier strengthens AREY Group’s executive capabilities as it accelerates expansion across Georgia and target markets in the Southeast, deepens its student housing partnerships, and advances new opportunities in public-private development.About AREY GroupAREY Group is a multifamily real estate investment, development, and property management firm based in Macon, Georgia. Focused on creating vibrant, community-driven housing across the Southeast, AREY specializes in transforming spaces through strategic partnerships and thoughtful design. From student, rent by choice and attainable housing to adaptive reuse and public-private developments, AREY Group builds places that connect people and strengthen communities. www.areygroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.