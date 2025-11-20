Submit Release
This Saturday, November 22: John Paul DeJoria & Bandero Tequila to Host Major Turkey Giveaway in Los Angeles

John Paul DeJoria, Co-Founder of Bandero Tequila

Join John Paul DeJoria & Bandero Tequila this Saturday in Los Angeles for free Thanksgiving turkeys, hams, and grocery gift cards while supplies last!

We’re grateful for the opportunity to support families during the holiday season, this event is all about sharing peace, love, and happiness with our LA community.”
— John Paul DeJoria, Co-Founder of Bandero Tequila
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Saturday, November 22, entrepreneur and philanthropist John Paul DeJoria is flying in from Austin, TX to join Bandero Premium Tequila for their Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at a Vallarta Supermarket in Los Angeles, CA.

In the spirit of giving back, Bandero Tequila and John Paul DeJoria will distribute FREE turkeys, hams, and grocery gift cards to local families - no purchase necessary, while supplies last.

Following the giveaway, DeJoria will continue on to visit iconic Los Angeles locations - including Rodeo Drive and Santa Monica Pier - leading an eye-catching caravan of more than 10 Bandero Tequila trucks across the city. These stops will not include additional turkey giveaways.

Renowned for its smooth, elevated flavor, Bandero Premium Tequila has earned multiple platinum & gold medals, including the Gold Medal in Mexico at the Latin America World Spirits Competition, highlighting its status as a world-class sipping tequila.

To receive full details on the giveaway location, timing, and updates, visit @banderotequila on Instagram or bandero.com/turkey.

