Modern Gents Reveals the Rise of Non-Diamond Engagement Rings

Most-Chosen Non-Diamond Gemstones for Engagement Rings in Every State

New Data Shows 1 in 10 Couples Now Opt for Gemstone Alternatives Over Traditional Diamonds

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Gents , a leader in affordable engagement rings, has analyzed nationwide trends showing a significant shift away from traditional diamond engagement rings. The findings reveal which states are leading the charge, which gemstones are capturing hearts, and what this means for the future of engagement ring culture.1 in 10 Couples Now Choose Non-Diamond Engagement RingsThe data shows that 10% of couples are opting for engagement rings featuring non-diamond stones, marking a notable departure from the century-old tradition of diamond-only engagement rings. This shift reflects changing values around personalization, affordability, and unique style.The States Leading the Non-Diamond MovementRegional interest in alternative gemstones varies significantly across the country. The states showing the highest interest in non-diamond engagement rings are Ohio, Arizona, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania. These states are at the forefront of redefining what an engagement ring can be, embracing color, individuality, and stones that carry personal meaning.The Most Popular Gemstones Taking Center StageWhen couples move away from diamonds, they're choosing stones that offer vibrant color and distinctive beauty. The most popular gemstones for engagement rings are emerald, moissanite, sapphire, ruby, and aquamarine. Each offers something unique: the rich green of emeralds, the brilliant sparkle of moissanite, the timeless elegance of sapphires, the passionate red of rubies, and the serene blue of aquamarine.Most Popular Ring Types by StateAcross the U.S., preferences vary widely by state: Amethyst is the top pick in 14 states (including Texas, New York, and Pennsylvania), followed by Aquamarine in 12 states (including California, Washington, and Georgia). Ruby leads in 6 states, while Sapphire, Opal, and Moissanite each claim 5. Emerald is No. 1 in Delaware, Mississippi, South Dakota, and D.C.A New Generation of Engagement RingsThe rise of non-diamond engagement rings represents more than just a trend; it signals a broader shift in how couples approach one of life's most meaningful purchases. Whether driven by personal style, ethical considerations, or budget consciousness, today's couples are proving that the perfect engagement ring doesn't have to fit a traditional mold.About Modern GentsModern Gents offers affordable engagement and wedding rings using high-quality diamond alternatives. Founded on the belief that love shouldn't come with financial compromise, the brand is committed to making beautiful rings accessible to everyone. To learn more, visit modgents.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.