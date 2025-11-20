Western Cape Mobility on Disability Rights Awareness Month

As South Africa marks Disability Rights Awareness Month (3 November – 3 December), the Western Cape Mobility Department is proud to highlight the significant strides being made to strengthen universal access, inclusion, and mobility for all residents, especially persons with disabilities. Central to this commitment is the continued progress demonstrated by the GO GEORGE bus service, a flagship example of accessible and inclusive public transport in the province.

GO GEORGE is designed with the needs of all passengers in mind. Every bus in its fleet mini, midi, and standard, is fitted with ramps or hydraulic hoists to ensure smooth and dignified boarding for passengers with mobility impairments. Inside the buses, red priority seats are clearly marked and strategically placed to provide extra space and ease of access. These features, combined with robust passenger education, foster a culture of courtesy, awareness, and respect.

Through these efforts, GO GEORGE continues to promote independence, safety, and comfort for passengers with disabilities. Currently, passengers with disabilities make up 0.85% of total ridership, amounting to more than 4,000 trips every month, while passengers with special needs account for a further 11,09%, representing over 54 000 monthly trips.

The annual Macro-Transport and Socio-Economic Study, conducted by independent surveyors for the George Integrated Public Transport Network (GIPTN), provides valuable insights into the passenger experience. The 2024 findings reveal exceptionally positive feedback:

95% of surveyed special-needs passengers and 88% of passengers with disabilities reported that GO GEORGE bus stops are accessible.

96% of passengers with disabilities confirmed that GO GEORGE makes enough provision for their needs.

As part of Disability Rights Awareness Month, GO GEORGE works with the George Association for People with Disabilities and other special-needs institutions to support sensitisation sessions for frontline staff who engage with passengers with special needs on an ongoing basis.

GO GEORGE donated a sponsored wheelchair to George APD to be donated to a deserving peer helper. This wheelchair will enhance the recipient’s ability to travel independently, while making full use of the GO GEORGE service.

Ruben Plaatjies, a beneficiary of the programme, expressed his gratitude, “I am extremely grateful to receive this much-needed new wheelchair, replacing the worn-out one that carried me through years of dedicated service. I would like to thank everyone who has helped to make this possible.”

Minister Isaac Sileku welcomed these initiatives as an embodiment of the province’s commitment to universal access. “Accessibility is not an add-on; it is a fundamental right. GO GEORGE continues to show what it means to build public transport systems that give dignity, freedom, and mobility to all. When we remove barriers, we empower people. These initiatives ensure that we listen, learn, and act, so that every resident can move through our province with confidence and equality.”

