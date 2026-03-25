Minister Parks Tau: State of readiness for the Sixth Investment Conference

Press briefing: State of readiness address by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr MFP Tau, MP

Programme Director, Distinguished Partners and Sponsors, Members of the Media, Ladies and Genetlemen,

Good morning, and welcome.

INTRODUCTION

It is my privilege to stand before you today as we count down to one of the most consequential gatherings in South Africa's economic calendar — the Sixth South Africa Investment Conference.

More than 31 countries, representing international delegates are making their way to our shores. Their growing interest to participate in the 6th South Africa Investment Conference is an illustration, that world sees us as gateway to Africa, and the ideal place to invest and partner with a developing country that is shaping the world we live in.

Our message today is clear: South Africa is open, South Africa is ready, and South Africa is an investment destination of choice.

CONFERENCE BACKGROUND AND MANDATE

The South Africa Investment Conference was established by President Ramaphosa in 2018 with a singular mandate: to mobilise both domestic and foreign investment at scale, and to translate that investment into jobs, growth, and opportunity for our people.

The first five-year investment drive, which ran from 2018 to 2023, was an unqualified success by any measure. South Africa secured R1.56 trillion in investment pledges — surpassing the Presidency's original target by 26%. That achievement was not by accident, it was the product of deliberate partnerships, disciplined engagement, and a government that chose to be open for business.

2024, was our reset moment. 2025 was the year of implementing our diversification strategy, known as the Butterly strategy. This strategy, enabled us to explore various markets, sell South Africa to the world and ensure that South Africa is open for business. His Excellency, President Ramaphosa led business engagements that repositioned us. The results of all this work will be seen at the South Africa Investment Conference.

R1.56 trillion secured. Target exceeded by 26%. A foundation has been laid.

The first cycle built the framework of trust and partnership. This new cycle is about translating pledges into implementation, that demonstrates economic growth and jobs.

THE NEW INVESTMENT CYCLE — A BOLDER AMBITION FOCUSED ON OUR ABILITY TO INVEST, PARTNER AND PROSPER.

We live in a world of competing demands for capital. Every nation is making the case for why it deserves investor attention. We are making ours — not with promises alone, but with proof. Our ambition is grounded in three pillars:

Invest — We offer compelling, high-return sectors backed by policy certainty and strategic infrastructure.

Partner — We believe in shared ownership of economic outcomes between government, business, and communities.

Prosper — We are committed to ensuring that investment translates into tangible prosperity for all South Africans.

STATE OF READINESS — WHERE WE STAND

As we build on the preparation work undertaking during the G20, we are on track and we would like to thank the City of Johannesburg for being a reliable partner. We are proud to report that almost every key milestone has been met. These milestones range from:

Mobilising sponsors to fund the conference. Attracting both domestic and international investors. Mobilising the investor committee to support our project pipeline capture in the National Investment Book. Produce research and knowledge that will shared with the rest of the world. Creating spaces for entrepreneurs to showcase their work.

MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA

Across our nine provinces and in multiple sectors of our economy, significant investment has already been mobilised and implemented. We will be showcasing this progress at the conference — province by province, sector by sector.

South Africa's national strategic landscape — underpinned by our Growth and Inclusion Strategy and our ongoing reform agenda — provides a coherent, compelling framework for investors who are serious about long-term returns in a high-potential emerging market.

THE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY — SOUTH AFRICA'S EDGE

We are not asking investors to take a leap of faith. We are inviting them to follow the evidence. South Africa offers:

1. A technology sector that is primed for exponential growth — from fintech and digital infrastructure to data centres and AI applications.

2. A world-class renewable energy opportunity, as we accelerate our just energy transition with globally competitive projects.

3. An agro-processing and food security sector with vast untapped potential.

4. A manufacturing base ready to supply regional and global markets, powered by the African Continental Free Trade Area.

5. A stable constitutional democracy, an independent judiciary, and a regulatory environment committed to investor protection. South Africa is not just a destination — it is a gateway to a continent of 1.4 billion people. The opportunity is real, and it is now.

CONCLUSION

Ladies and gentlemen, let me close with this. History does not wait for perfect conditions. The investments made today — in spite of global uncertainty, in spite of competing pressures — are the ones that will define the South Africa of tomorrow.

We have prepared. We have reformed. We have delivered. And on 31 March 2026, at the Sandton Convention Centre, we will stand before the world and demonstrate, with confidence and with evidence, that South Africa is a country worth believing in. South Africa is alive with endless possibility. Come and invest. Come and partner. Come and prosper.

Thank you.

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