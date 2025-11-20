Alpha Funds Astronaut J.D. Russell speaks on Commercial Space Capability at Silicon Valley Space Week

Astronaut J.D. Russell of Alpha Funds speaks on Commercial Space Capability at Silicon Valley Space Week

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Funds and its aerospace focused affiliate Alpha Aerospace announced that founder and Blue Origin astronaut J.D. Russell addressed commercial space capabilities at the 2025 MilSat Symposium at Silicon Valley Space Week, held at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. MilSat Symposium serves as the defense focused phase of Silicon Valley Space Week, bringing together commercial innovators and United States Department of Defense decision makers to explore the future of national security space.Russell spoke during the “Aligning Government Demand with Commercial Space Capability,” discussion focused on how government buyers can better leverage commercial capacity for resilient, responsive space architectures. The panel examined approaches for aligning procurement with rapidly evolving commercial offerings in areas such as communications, sensing, data, and in orbit services.“As commercial providers, we have a responsibility to bring real, deployable capability to the table, not only slideware,” said J.D. Russell, founder of Alpha Funds and Alpha Aerospace. “The United States Space Force and the wider defense community have been clear about a buy what we can philosophy, and that creates a powerful invitation for investors and operators to build systems that are affordable, interoperable, and ready to serve both national security and commercial users.”The session took place within a broader MilSat program that features a significant presence from current and former United States Space Force leadership. Speakers across Silicon Valley Space Week include Maj Gen (ret) Kimberly Crider, former United States Air Force Major General and the first Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of the United States Space Force, now a managing director and founding partner at Elara Nova, Col Nathan Iven, Special Assistant to the Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Cyber and Data, Lt Col Moses George, commander of the 53rd Space Operations Squadron, Col Ryan Rose, Deputy Director for Military Communications and Positioning, Navigation and Timing, Lt Col Timothy Trimailo, a Space Systems Command director responsible for integrating commercial capabilities across all United States Space Force mission areas, Lt Col Brian Kester, materiel leader at Space Systems Command, Lt Col Vinny Pande, materiel leader and deputy director at SpaceWERX, Lt Col Brandon Galindo, Commercial Augmentation Space Reserve Division Chief at Space Systems Command, and Brig Gen (ret) Damon Feltman, Chief Operating Officer of the Space Force Association.Russell’s participation at MilSat builds on his profile as a two time Blue Origin New Shepard astronaut and as founder of Alpha Funds and Alpha Aerospace. Blue Origin lists Russell as the founder of Alpha Funds, Alpha Aerospace, and the Victoria Russell Foundation, and notes his second flight on New Shepard’s NS 34 Mission 34 “OneEarth” in August 2025, following his first flight on NS 28 in November 2024.Alpha Funds launched in 2025 as a venture platform that invests in companies with durable competitive advantages and strong alignment between founders and long term capital. The firm emphasizes relationship driven partnerships and a disciplined, value oriented approach, with Alpha Aerospace as its flagship initiative focused on early stage aerospace investments in areas such as propulsion, advanced manufacturing, and critical enabling technologies for both commercial and defense applications.“Alpha Funds and Alpha Aerospace are committed to bridging the gap between investors, entrepreneurs, and government customers,” Russell said. “MilSat Symposium is an ideal venue to align our work with the operational realities and procurement priorities of the United States Space Force and its partners, and to ensure that commercial innovation genuinely advances national security.”About Alpha FundsAlpha Funds is a venture capital firm that partners with companies in sectors where long term structural advantages matter, including aerospace, advanced manufacturing, and critical infrastructure. The firm focuses on thesis driven investments, deep industry engagement, and relationship based capital that supports both growth and resilience.About Alpha AerospaceAlpha Aerospace, a flagship initiative of Alpha Funds, invests in early stage aerospace companies that expand access to space and strengthen the industrial base. The platform targets propulsion, space systems, and advanced manufacturing technologies that can serve commercial markets and national security customers.

