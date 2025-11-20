The 10th Forum of Mediterranean Women Journalists kicks off in Bari

The graphics of the 10th FMWJ. Illustrations by Valentina D'Andrea

The FMWJ will open on 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women). Keen expectation greets a Palestinian Ambassador’s arrival

BARI, ITALY, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past 10 years, over 500 speakers have participated in 115 panels and discussion tables organised in Bari, Lecce, Brindisi, Taranto and Rome. The Forum attracts a large audience interested in the insights of investigative journalists, 'peace reporters' in war zones, experts, scholars and 'artivists'. It offers an opportunity for decolonial and intersectional reflection, as well as a collective stance in favour of ethical information and against disinformation, hate speech, fake news and gender stereotypes. The Forum also advocates for the protection of women's rights and the rights of all.Since its establishment in 2016, the Forum of Mediterranean Women Journalists (FMWJ) has grown into a transnational network of journalists, researchers and activists dedicated to fostering cultural and informational connections between the Mediterranean shores.Geopolitics has also always been a central topic of discussion, exploring the role of women in conflict prevention and non-violent struggles, beginning with the daily struggle for self-determination. Over the years, the Forum has addressed social, political, economic and environmental crises from a gender perspective in various regions around the Mediterranean, including the Balkans, Turkey, Tunisia, Egypt, Iran, Syria, Somalia and Afghanistan. Palestine and Kurdistan have been the annual focus, and this tenth edition will also feature dedicated single-theme panels on these regions.Opening of proceedings and first dayAs per tradition, the event will open at 10:00 am on 25 November (the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) at the University of Bari Aldo Moro , in the presence of the new rector, Roberto Bellotti. Marilù Mastrogiovanni, journalist and founder of the FMWJ , will open the proceedings. This will be followed by speeches from: Loredana Perla (Director of the For.Psico.Com Department); Luigi Cazzato (Director of the Master's in Journalism and Coordinator of the Communication Sciences Course); Alessandra Costante (Secretary General of the Italian National Press Federation); Maurizio Marangelli (President of the Order of Journalists of Puglia); Piero Ricci (Councillor of the National Order of Journalists (CNOG)); Raffaele Lorusso (Executive Committee of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ)); Lino Patruno (Director of Medi@terraneoNews of the Master's Degree in Journalism); Lella Ruccia (Equality Councillor for the Puglia Region); Michele Bordo (President of Corecom Puglia); Serena Bersani (National President of Gi.U.Li.A. Journalists).The first panel, 'Unarmed. Disarming. Non-violent women in struggle' (on which the entire tenth edition is based), will be presented in the keynote lecture by Mona Abuamara, the new Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Italy.This will be followed at 12:00 by Panel 2, 'Silencing the Truth: The Massacre of Journalists in Palestine', featuring contributions from Ambassador Abuamara, Palestinian journalists Rula Jebreal, Jumana Shahin, Aya Ashour, and Bisan Owda, as well as Luigi Cazzato, author of the book 'Palestina tra Oriente e Occidente' (Palestine between East and West), and Meri Calvelli of the Global Sumud Flotilla. The debate will be moderated by Gianpaolo Altamura of the University of Bari.The day will conclude with Panel 3, entitled 'Beyond Stereotypes: The Attack on Press Freedom in the Era of Gender Apartheid', which will take place from 4–6 p.m. in the Sala Magna. Contributors will include journalists Rossella Matarrese, Alessia Melchiorre, Grazia Pia Attolini, Alessandra Mancuso and Barbara Schiavulli. There will also be a report by Shukria Barakzai, a journalist, member of parliament and former Afghan ambassador to Norway. The panel will be moderated by Rosa Gallelli of the University of Bari.The second day in BariOn Wednesday 26 November, we will remain at the University of Bari but change buildings. At 9:30 a.m. in the 'Don Tonino Bello' Hall at Via Crisanzio 42, we will begin with Panel 4, entitled 'Rojava: the real utopia of a patriarchy-free world', which is dedicated to the feminist revolution in Western Kurdistan. Speakers: Devrim Arslan (journalist, JINHA agency); Rihan Loqo (spokesperson, Kongra Star, Rojava); Zilan Diyar (journalist, TJK-E); and Benedetta Argentieri (journalist, documentary filmmaker). The debate will be moderated by Armida Salvati from the University of Bari.This will be followed at 12:00 by Panel 5, 'If you don't say it, it doesn't exist: women and representation in the media', featuring presentations by Claudia Padovani (University of Padua), Monia Azzalini (researcher at Osservatorio di Pavia), Antonella Napoli (director of Focus on Africa), Paola Rizzi (GiULiA journalists), and Alessia Melchiorre (Marea Media). The panel will be coordinated by Lorena Carbonara of the University of Calabria.Panel 6, 'In the name of the mother: the right to be named', will close the FMWJ in Bari from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It will feature Daniela Carlà, coordinator of Noi Rete Donne, and Antonella Roselli, an administrative lawyer, in conversation with Amalia Diurni (University of Rome Tor Vergata), Francesca Recchia Luciani (University of Bari), Francesca Dragotto (University of Rome Tor Vergata), Giovanna Iacovone (University of Basilicata and Deputy Mayor of Bari), Lella Ruccia (Equality Councillor for the Puglia Region), Laura Cima (National Ecofeminist Coordination), Marilisa D'Amico (Vice-Rector of the University of Milan).The Lecce stageOn 27 and 28 November 2025, the Forum of Mediterranean Women Journalists will take place in Lecce at the former Convent of the Augustinians. Panels 7 and 8 will both start at 4 p.m.Thursday will begin with 'Si vis pacem: UN Resolution 1325 and the Role of Women in Conflict Prevention'.On Friday afternoon, the final panel will be dedicated to 'Information in the Age of Climate Change'.For the full programme:LIVE STREAMING:

