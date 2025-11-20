Huntsville Injury Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected to 2025 Mid-South Super Lawyers List

Alabama Accident & Injury Attorneys

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blackwell Law Firm is pleased to announce firm attorney Jeff Blackwell has been named to the 2025 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This is the 12th year in a row Jeff Blackwell has been selected by his peers as an Alabama Super Lawyer. Jeff was again recognized for his work helping clients across northern Alabama with serious accident and injury claims. With offices in both Huntsville and Athens, Blackwell Law Firm Injury Attorneys helps people across Alabama. The law firm's attorneys focus solely on personal injury claims with one goal -- helping their injured clients achieve the maximum compensation possible.Super Lawyers recognizes no more than five percent of the attorneys in each state. The lawyers at Blackwell Law Firm help people across Alabama in personal injury and worker's compensation claims. At the Blackwell Law Firm, the entire focus is personal injury law. The firm focuses all its work so that it can best serve its clients.The attorneys at Blackwell Law Firm are all AV Preeminent Rated (Top Rated) by their peers in Martindale-Hubbell for their success in helping injured clients. The firm lawyers are dedicated to preparing each client's case to recover the maximum possible compensation. The attorneys at Blackwell Law Firm have handled personal injury cases to verdict in courtrooms across Alabama. When they are not in the courtroom, the firm's attorneys are frequently asked to teach other lawyers on topics related to personal injury, car accident claims, workers compensation claims, and trial practice. The firm's philosophy is built on preparation and hard-work to build the best case for each individual client. The lawyers at Blackwell Law Firm are dedicated to helping their injured clients build the best possible case and obtain the best possible recovery. Consultations at Blackwell Law Firm are always free and confidential.

