Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,649 in the last 365 days.

IndochinaLight Launches Black Friday Sale with 15% Off Handcrafted Lighting Collection

Black Friday Sale at IndochinaLight

Logo of IndochinaLight

IndochinaLight's Logo

The artisan lighting brand celebrates the holiday season with 15% off their handcrafted pendant lights made from natural materials like rattan, bamboo, and jute

STE N SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As winter approaches and the holiday season begins, IndochinaLight announces its annual Black Friday promotion, offering 15% off its entire collection of handcrafted pendant lights. The sale runs from November 16 at indochinalight.com, providing an opportunity for homeowners and interior design enthusiasts to access artisan-crafted lighting at reduced prices.

Artisan Craftsmanship Meets Contemporary Design Trends

IndochinaLight specializes in handcrafted pendant lights created from natural materials including rattan, bamboo, jute, and woven fibers. Each piece is crafted by skilled artisans, bringing organic textures and warm ambient lighting to residential spaces. The collection has gained recognition for its compatibility with several prominent interior design styles:

Wabi-Sabi Aesthetic — Textured, natural-finish pendants that emphasize organic forms and raw materials
Japandi Style — Designs blending Japanese minimalism with Scandinavian functionality
Coastal Living — Light, airy woven pieces evoking seaside atmospheres
Minimalist Spaces — Streamlined designs offering visual impact without overwhelming interiors

Versatile Applications Across Home Environments

The IndochinaLight collection features fixtures suitable for various residential areas, including living rooms, dining spaces, bedrooms, kitchens, and entryways. The handwoven construction of each pendant creates distinctive light patterns and shadow play, contributing to ambient atmospheres in various settings.

According to interior design trends, natural materials and sustainable craftsmanship have garnered increased consumer interest in recent years, with handcrafted lighting emerging as a focal point in both renovation projects and new home designs.

Black Friday Promotion Details

Customers can access the 15% discount by entering promo code [BF2025] at checkout on indochinalight.com. The promotion applies to all items in the store's inventory, including new arrivals and existing collections.
The sale period coincides with the traditional Black Friday shopping window, positioning handcrafted pendant lights as an alternative to mass-produced home décor options during the holiday gift-giving season.

About IndochinaLight

IndochinaLight offers handcrafted pendant lighting made from sustainable natural materials. Each piece is individually created by artisans using traditional weaving and crafting techniques. The brand focuses on designs that complement contemporary interior styles while maintaining a commitment to natural materials and traditional craftsmanship methods.

Lewis Nguyen
Indochinalight Founder
+1 307-249-0594
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

IndochinaLight Launches Black Friday Sale with 15% Off Handcrafted Lighting Collection

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more