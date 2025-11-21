IndochinaLight Launches Black Friday Sale with 15% Off Handcrafted Lighting Collection

IndochinaLight's Logo

The artisan lighting brand celebrates the holiday season with 15% off their handcrafted pendant lights made from natural materials like rattan, bamboo, and jute

STE N SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter approaches and the holiday season begins, IndochinaLight announces its annual Black Friday promotion, offering 15% off its entire collection of handcrafted pendant lights . The sale runs from November 16 at indochinalight.com , providing an opportunity for homeowners and interior design enthusiasts to access artisan-crafted lighting at reduced prices.Artisan Craftsmanship Meets Contemporary Design TrendsIndochinaLight specializes in handcrafted pendant lights created from natural materials including rattan, bamboo, jute, and woven fibers. Each piece is crafted by skilled artisans, bringing organic textures and warm ambient lighting to residential spaces. The collection has gained recognition for its compatibility with several prominent interior design styles:Wabi-Sabi Aesthetic — Textured, natural-finish pendants that emphasize organic forms and raw materialsJapandi Style — Designs blending Japanese minimalism with Scandinavian functionalityCoastal Living — Light, airy woven pieces evoking seaside atmospheresMinimalist Spaces — Streamlined designs offering visual impact without overwhelming interiorsVersatile Applications Across Home EnvironmentsThe IndochinaLight collection features fixtures suitable for various residential areas, including living rooms, dining spaces, bedrooms, kitchens, and entryways. The handwoven construction of each pendant creates distinctive light patterns and shadow play, contributing to ambient atmospheres in various settings.According to interior design trends, natural materials and sustainable craftsmanship have garnered increased consumer interest in recent years, with handcrafted lighting emerging as a focal point in both renovation projects and new home designs.Black Friday Promotion DetailsCustomers can access the 15% discount by entering promo code [BF2025] at checkout on indochinalight.com. The promotion applies to all items in the store's inventory, including new arrivals and existing collections.The sale period coincides with the traditional Black Friday shopping window, positioning handcrafted pendant lights as an alternative to mass-produced home décor options during the holiday gift-giving season.About IndochinaLightIndochinaLight offers handcrafted pendant lighting made from sustainable natural materials. Each piece is individually created by artisans using traditional weaving and crafting techniques. The brand focuses on designs that complement contemporary interior styles while maintaining a commitment to natural materials and traditional craftsmanship methods.

