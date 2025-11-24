Governor Stein Announces Expansion of GE Aerospace with a Nearly $53 Million Investment in West Jefferson

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein announced GE Aerospace will add 44 new jobs in Ashe County. The company will invest more than $52.9 million to expand its site in West Jefferson.

“GE Aerospace’s expansion is a win for western North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein. “GE Aerospace could have chosen any location for this investment, but they chose the ‘First in Flight’ state because they believe in the hardworking people of Ashe County to power them forward.”

GE Aerospace and its technology power three of every four commercial aircraft and two of three U.S. military combat aircraft and helicopters. The West Jefferson site produces some of the most critical parts used in the narrowbody CFM LEAP engines, including rotating parts, blisks, high pressure turbines, and spools. GE Aerospace employs around 2,000 workers across four locations in North Carolina, including 20 percent who are veterans.

“West Jefferson will now have an even bigger role to play in building the future of flight for GE Aerospace,” said Dylan Gerding, the GE Aerospace site leader for West Jefferson. “This expansion is good news for the community, and it is good news for our customers, who are eager to have our engines power their aircraft."

“More than 400 aerospace companies call North Carolina home,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Our booming aviation and aerospace sector continues to thrive thanks to innovators like GE Aerospace. With our STEM talent and research and training centers, North Carolina will remain first in talent while attracting global manufacturers for our aviation supply chain.”

The new positions include apprentice machinists and inspectors, as well as engineers. These new jobs could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $2.2 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help the company expand in North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require matching participation from local governments, and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We welcome these additional jobs to Ashe County,” said Senator Ralph Hise. “The people of our community are poised to fill these good-paying jobs and stand ready to support the company’s next phase of growth.”

“We look forward to welcoming GE's expansion to Ashe County and appreciate their increased investment in the West Jefferson community and the state,” said Representative Ray Pickett. “I look forward to continuing my partnership working with the local government to increase prosperity efforts in the community, and congratulate the economic development professionals and our local and state officials that brought this expansion to fruition.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Wilkes Community College, Ashe County, the Town of West Jefferson, Blue Ridge Energy, and Frontier Gas.