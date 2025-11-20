12,323 Food Items Collected by State Agencies for People in Need This Thanksgiving

For the fifth year in a row, the North Dakota State Auditor’s Office challenged state agencies to a food collection benefitting the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry and Ministry on the Margins this Thanksgiving. The 15 state agencies that participated were:

Attorney General’s Office

Auditor’s Office

Department of Labor and Human Rights

Department of Transportation

Ethics Commission

Governor’s Office

Historical Society

Indian Affairs Commission

Insurance Department

Office of Management and Budget

Public Service Commission

Secretary of State

State Library

State Tax Commissioner

State Treasurer

The total food collected by each agency was divided by the number of people on their team to determine the winner of the challenge. The Department of Labor and Human Rights, with 11 team members, won the traveling first-place trophy by collecting 520 items.

“State employees consistently show what it means to serve their communities,” said State Auditor Josh Gallion. “Their dedication to supporting local food pantries is inspiring.”