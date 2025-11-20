Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,556 in the last 365 days.

12,323 Food Items Collected by State Agencies for People in Need This Thanksgiving

For the fifth year in a row, the North Dakota State Auditor’s Office challenged state agencies to a food collection benefitting the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry and Ministry on the Margins this Thanksgiving. The 15 state agencies that participated were:

  • Attorney General’s Office
  • Auditor’s Office
  • Department of Labor and Human Rights
  • Department of Transportation
  • Ethics Commission
  • Governor’s Office
  • Historical Society
  • Indian Affairs Commission
  • Insurance Department
  • Office of Management and Budget
  • Public Service Commission
  • Secretary of State
  • State Library
  • State Tax Commissioner
  • State Treasurer

The total food collected by each agency was divided by the number of people on their team to determine the winner of the challenge. The Department of Labor and Human Rights, with 11 team members, won the traveling first-place trophy by collecting 520 items.

“State employees consistently show what it means to serve their communities,” said State Auditor Josh Gallion. “Their dedication to supporting local food pantries is inspiring.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

12,323 Food Items Collected by State Agencies for People in Need This Thanksgiving

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more