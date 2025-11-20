Take Advantage of Holiday Savings on the NH Wildlife Calendar

CONTACT:

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

Matt Sampson: (603) 271-3211

November 20, 2025

Concord, NH – The holidays start a week from now, and for a limited time only, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s award-winning wildlife calendar is just $10.00! Take advantage of this special offer by December 4—and enjoy free shipping and handling too. The 2026 NH Wildlife Calendar features amazing images of native wildlife and includes hunting, fishing, and recreational season dates for the Granite State. Last year’s calendar was a best seller, so don’t miss this opportunity to buy one for yourself or the nature lovers in your life.

The 2026 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar will be available at the sale price of $10.00 only through December 4, so get yours today. Visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/shop-and-support/shop-wild-nh to purchase calendars online, or stop by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday–Friday (excluding November 27-28). Thank you for supporting conservation in New Hampshire.

SAVE THE DATE: Shop WILD Saturday is set for Saturday, December 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. Join us for all your gift-giving needs including new Fish and Game logo merchandise, gifts from outdoor-focused Granite State artisans, Law Enforcement K-9s, and holiday cheer.