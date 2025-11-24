Infiflex Expands Global Reach by Joining the Twilio Partner Network

Twilio Partnership Brings Enterprise-Grade Communication Tools to SMBs

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infiflex, a leading provider of cloud-based business solutions, today announced its entry into the Twilio Partner Network as both an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Implementation Partner. This alliance enhances Infiflex’s ability to assist growing businesses in modernizing customer engagement, accelerating digital operations, and adopting secure, scalable communication technologies.

A Step Forward for SMBs and Midmarket Organizations:

The announcement comes at a time when customer expectations are rapidly evolving. Small and midmarket enterprises increasingly require unified communication channels that can adapt to dynamic markets and hybrid work environments. By integrating Twilio’s programmable communications APIs with Infiflex’s proven managed services, businesses gain tools to:

● Build seamless customer interactions across voice, SMS, email, and messaging apps

● Introduce automation into everyday workflows for faster response times

● Scale operations without compromising security or customer trust

The Giffy Advantage

At the center of Infiflex’s approach is Giffy, its proprietary low-code/no-code solution. Giffy empowers teams to design custom dashboards, data-driven workflows, and consolidated reporting. When paired with Twilio’s technology, businesses can move beyond traditional communication methods and achieve measurable engagement outcomes with less complexity.

Executive Perspective

“Joining the Twilio Partner Network marks a pivotal moment for Infiflex,” said Jude Mohanty, CEO of Infiflex. “Our mission has always been to simplify technology for businesses. This collaboration ensures SMBs and midmarket companies are able to access enterprise-grade communication capabilities with the ease, flexibility, and support they truly need.”

What’s Next for Customer Engagement?

In 2025, understanding customers isn’t enough, brands must evolve alongside them. According to Twilio’s State of Customer Engagement Report, only 45% of consumers feel understood, even though 82% of businesses believe they are. With loyalty declining and expectations shifting faster than ever, contextual data and AI-driven personalization have become essential for meaningful engagement.

Brands that successfully balance innovation, privacy, and adaptability will stand out, building the trusted, human-centered connections that define the future of customer engagement.

What Infiflex + Twilio Deliver

● Programmable Voice & SMS – Engage customers on the channels they prefer.

● Bulk Email & Campaign Management – Send, track, and optimize large-scale campaigns.

● WhatsApp & Messaging APIs – Deliver richer, real-time messaging experiences.

● Call Center & IVR Solutions – Intelligent routing, self-service, and agent enablement.

● Authentication & Security – Deploy 2FA, OTPs, and identity verification with ease.

About Infiflex

Founded in 2010, Infiflex specializes in delivering next-generation cloud solutions to SMBs and midmarket organizations. With expertise across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, AWS, Acronis, and Twilio, Infiflex helps businesses automate processes, secure data, and create better customer experiences. Headquartered in Ballston Spa, New York, Infiflex also operates from Dallas, TX, Clifton Park, NY, and India. To learn more, visit www.infiflex.com

