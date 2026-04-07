Recruiting for Good Launch iTravelforGood to Help Women Save Money for Vacations

Ladies love to save money and vacation often too? Have you made a difference for 10 years? iTravelforGood was made just for you to earn savings for good!” wwwiTravelforGood.com Made Just for You! Ladies love to save money and vacation often too? Have you made a difference for 10 years? iTravelforGood was made just for you to earn savings for good!” wwwiTravelforGood.com Made Just for You! Ladies love to vacation and stay at The Sweetest Hotels; participate in Recruiting for Good to earn $2500 hotel gift cards and $2500 Airfare gift card www.TheSweetestHotels.com Made just for You!

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talent; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professionals with $2500 gift cards for both airfare and hotel.

Ladies love to save money and vacation often too? Have you made a difference for 10 years? iTravelforGood was made just for you to earn savings for good!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Value-driven staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find and hire talented professionals they love; to fund causes we love.Recruiting for Good generates and shares proceeds to improve the quality of life of working Americans who successfully participate in the referral program; by rewarding generous vacation savings and meaningful trip gifting experiences.Recruiting for Good is launching the travel co-op ' iTravel for Good ' a meaningful funding solution in California that serves women who work fulltime and make a difference.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "The reality is salary disparities continue to exist in 2026. Unfortunately, we do not have the means to change what companies pay employees. But we are using recruiting for good to offset the cost of travel and improve the quality of women's lives by rewarding referrals with generous gift cards so ladies can save money and vacation often too!" How iTravelforGood Works to Benefit Women?Recruiting for Good's community solution “iTravelforGood’ is reserved for ladies who work fulltime, have made a difference for 10 years; and can successfully participate in the referral program.1. Introduce an HR manager at a company to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee; and earns a finder's fee.3. Recruiting for Good then rewards two $2500 Gift Cards (airfare and hotel or 'Airbnb').Carlos Cymerman adds, "Ladies earn savings for Good ; in the event the referred company continues to use recruiting for good; every fulltime hire will result in a $2500 gift card reward (airfare or hotel)."AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love! www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and The Community Too!iTravelforGood is a travelco-op; a community solution helping women who work fulltime and make a difference save money on vacations. Funded by Recruiting for Good.Ladies that successfully participate in the referral program earn two $2500 gift cards for airfare and hotel to offset the cost of travel and vacation often too.Earn Savings for Good. Once a referred company continues to hire professionals from Recruiting for Good; every successful fulltime hire will result in a $2500 travel gift card reward. www.iTravelforGood.com Made Just for You!

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