Cyan H2 Selects KBR for Eastern Montana Fertilizer Project

CULBERTSON, MT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyan H2 announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with KBR (NYSE: KBR) to support the development of its Eastern Montana Fertilizer Project, a major initiative aimed at producing, annually, 650,000 metric tons of urea fertilizer from natural gas.The MOU follows Cyan H2's establishment, on 31 July, 2025, of an offtake agreement with a publicly-traded American company for 100% of the plant's fertilizer production, ensuring revenue through 2044. Located near Culbertson, Montana, the project represents a significant step forward in Cyan H2’s mission to deliver clean hydrogen-based solutions for industrial and agricultural applications.The facility will be designed to provide a reliable domestic source of fertilizer while incorporating advanced technologies to reduce emissions and improve operational efficiency. The MOU lays the groundwork for KBR to provide technology, engineering, procurement, and construction management services to help bring Cyan H2’s vision to life. This project will break ground end of 2026 and start commercial operations 2029, and is estimated to create 2,000 jobs at peak construction and, upon commissioning, 900 combined direct and indirect jobs.“As a military veteran run small business, we’re honored to work with global industrial leader KBR in enhancing national security and providing good-paying jobs through reshoring American agricultural fertilizer manufacturing,” said Mike Breen, CEO of Cyan H2.“KBR is excited to be a part of such a significant project to support the production of American made fertilizer products” said Henrik Larsen, Global VP of KBR Clean Ammonia and HydrogenFurther details on project milestones and partnerships will be shared as development progresses.

