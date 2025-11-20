JIM CAMACHO TURNS RESTLESSNESS INTO REVELATION ON NEW ALBUM, ONE GLORIOUS DAY

One Glorious Day album cover Jim Camacho (Photo credit Juan Davila)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and storyteller Jim Camacho returns with One Glorious Day, a collection of songs forged in a moment of restlessness, reflection, and creative ignition. The album arrives not as a grand declaration, but as a lived-in testament to what happens when the world won’t quiet down – and neither can the music. One Glorious Day is now available on all platforms.

What began in the spring of 2023 as a simple challenge – a song a day, no excuses – grew into an outpouring of 137 songs. Some flickered out as sketches. Others refused to let go. With longtime collaborators Jodi Marr, Charlie Party, Alex Porro, and Jimmy Fabs lending their trusted ears, the songs that resonated most became the heartbeat of what would become One Glorious Day.

Later, on the road with producer Fernando Perdomo, the collection was distilled further – two musicians in hotel rooms and studios, chasing melodies late into the night. Twenty songs rose to the surface. Ten live here on One Glorious Day; the other ten will find their home on its companion album, Shine. If One Glorious Day is the midnight drive, Shine is the dawn that follows.

Throughout the album, Camacho moves between tenderness and turbulence with ease. “In a Time of Peace” is a soft-rock cry, its electrifying guitar lines mirroring the volatility of the world outside. With a vocal delivery that feels both vulnerable and unguarded, the song captures the unease of a moment when everything seems to teeter on the edge.

Elsewhere, “Waltzing in the Midnight City” shimmers with a nostalgic glow. Its soaring chorus and dreamlike pull create a cinematic moment that lingers long after it ends. “So Long” arrives with a rush of bright, acoustic energy – proof that simplicity can carry an undeniable weight. Each song stands on its own, but together they trace a quiet emotional arc: a record that embraces uncertainty not as something to fear, but as something to sing through.

Several of the songs on One Glorious Day first reached listeners ahead of the album’s release, offering early glimpses into its emotional landscape. The mesmerizing, rock-tinged single “Never End” set the tone with its steady pulse and quiet ache, while “Cyber Manipulators” delivered a sharp, melancholic meditation on technology’s tightening grip on human connection. “Alcohol You Now,” produced by John Carter Cash at the historic Cash Cabin, brought a barroom’s humor and haze to life, as if the story had been waiting patiently for its place on this record.

“California Calling” emerged as both a love letter and a prayer to Los Angeles, while “Heartbreak Train” captured the ache of love lost with wistful clarity. “Armageddon” flipped disaster into a dance floor with tropical swagger and ironic bite, and the acoustic ballad “One Glorious Day” ultimately anchored the collection, carrying both the album’s title and its emotional weight.

The album took shape between Los Angeles and Miami, recorded at Forward Motion Studios, Woodcliff Studios, and The Ark South. Mixing duties were led by Zach Ziskin, with Charles Dye and Jorge “Quaz” Palacio lending their touch on select tracks. Most of the record was mastered at Abbey Road, with a few tracks – including “In a Time of Peace,” “Waltzing in the Midnight City,” and “So Long” – finalized by Ziskin.

“Back in 2023, I started writing a song a day just to see if I could keep going,” Jim Camacho reflects. “Before long, there were almost 150 of them. Most I could laugh off, but a few wouldn’t leave me alone. I sent them to friends I trust, just to make sure I hadn’t lost it, and together we circled in on the twenty that felt alive. From there, it was about finding the right people, the right hands, to bring them home. We brought it to life out in Los Angeles, with Fernando Perdomo and Gregg Bissonette. That’s how One Glorious Day and its sister album, Shine, were born.”

One Glorious Day isn’t a concept album, but it is a story – a collection of songs written at a time when the world felt both unbearably heavy and strangely alive. It’s equal parts intimate and widescreen, with Camacho’s unmistakable voice leading the way through light and shadow.

This album is for anyone who has ever stood at the edge of the night and waited for the first hint of morning.



One Glorious Day Tracklist:

1. Never End

2. Cyber Manipulators

3. Alcohol You Now

4. California Calling

5. Heartbreak Train

6. Armageddon

7. In A Time Of Peace

8. Waltzing In The Midnight City

9. So Long

10. One Glorious Day



ABOUT JIM CAMACHO

As co-founder (with his brother John) of the iconic Miami band The Goods, Camacho first attracted national attention through a series of albums that allowed the band to record with legendary producer Tom Dowd, as well as sharing stages with the likes of Pearl Jam, The Smithereens, Cracker and Matthew Sweet. The band reaped many accolades along the way.

Since then, Camacho has enjoyed a prolific solo career, including several memorable albums and EPs. In addition, his music has been featured in films, documentaries, and television soundtracks. His high-profile live performances have taken him to a number of prestigious musical venues, such as the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, and the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles. He has played the U.S. West Coast and the U.K. and also has had the distinction of touring with Alicia Keys, John Legend, Linda Perhacs, and Zascha Moktan.

Camacho has also made his mark in the theatrical world highlighted by well-received original productions as “Fools’ Paradise,” “Mouse King,” “The Cavie Islanders and the Troll,” “The Guru of Gir,” and, most recently, “Digging for Bones,” all acclaimed musicals that found him either producing, directing, writing the book and composing the songs, or all of

