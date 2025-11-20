Mood × U Glow Lab Present the Glow Brunch Experience

A curated wellness brunch blending functional drinks, LED rituals, and a modern conversation on beauty and longevity.

Everything we do at U Glow Lab is rooted in light, function, and balance. This event brings those elements together so guests can experience beauty and wellbeing on a deeper level.” — Iurii Shekoian

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mood Café and U Glow Lab are joining forces to launch a new elevated wellness experience in Los Angeles — the Glow Brunch Experience, taking place on December 16, 2024 at Mood on Melrose.This intimate 15-guest event blends functional drinks, LED beauty rituals, and a modern conversation about beauty, health, and longevity.What Guests Will Experience• Signature Dragon Fruit Matcha Glow Latte• Blue Coconut Glow (caffeine-free option)• Mood Glow Brunch Plate — curated exclusively for this event• Guided LED Ritual for skin vitality and relaxation• Beauty & Longevity Talk with a guest expert• A fully curated content-friendly atmosphere in the Mood × U Glow aestheticFounded by wellness entrepreneur Iurii Shekoian, U Glow Lab develops functional beverages and LED-based beauty rituals rooted in science and sensory design. Mood Café elevates the experience through its signature food, aesthetic space, and LA-driven culture.The Glow Brunch Experience introduces a new ritual for the LA community — a moment of nourishment, beauty, and reset before the new year.Date: December 16, 2024Location: Mood Café, Melrose Ave, Los AngelesCapacity: 15 guests

