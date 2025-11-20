Mood × U Glow Lab Present the Glow Brunch Experience
A curated wellness brunch blending functional drinks, LED rituals, and a modern conversation on beauty and longevity.
This intimate 15-guest event blends functional drinks, LED beauty rituals, and a modern conversation about beauty, health, and longevity.
What Guests Will Experience
• Signature Dragon Fruit Matcha Glow Latte
• Blue Coconut Glow (caffeine-free option)
• Mood Glow Brunch Plate — curated exclusively for this event
• Guided LED Ritual for skin vitality and relaxation
• Beauty & Longevity Talk with a guest expert
• A fully curated content-friendly atmosphere in the Mood × U Glow aesthetic
Founded by wellness entrepreneur Iurii Shekoian, U Glow Lab develops functional beverages and LED-based beauty rituals rooted in science and sensory design. Mood Café elevates the experience through its signature food, aesthetic space, and LA-driven culture.
The Glow Brunch Experience introduces a new ritual for the LA community — a moment of nourishment, beauty, and reset before the new year.
Date: December 16, 2024
Location: Mood Café, Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
Capacity: 15 guests
Armine Khachatryan
U Glow Lab
main@uglowlab.com
