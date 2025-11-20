Federal jury convicts Gloucester man of sexually abusing a foreign exchange student and receiving child pornography

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A federal jury convicted a Gloucester man yesterday on charges of coercion and enticement of a child and receipt of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Anthony George Ruggiero, 42, and his family hosted a foreign exchange student who arrived at their home in Gloucester in 2021. After returning to her home country in 2022, the student disclosed to medical professionals that she had been sexually abused and exploited by Ruggiero in 2021 through 2022.

Ruggiero also engaged in sexually explicit messages with the student through social media accounts that indicated that Ruggiero was sexually abusing the student while she was 15 and 16 years old. The sexually graphic conversations continued after she returned to her home country. Ruggiero asked her for sexually explicit photos, offered her sexually explicit photos, and engaged in sexually explicit conversations both reminiscent of past sexual encounters and fantasies of future encounters.

Ruggiero was also found guilty of receiving five videos of CSAM of an identified victim in Texas.

Ruggiero faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison when sentenced on March 18, 2026. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Lindsey Halligan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Dominique Evans, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office, made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Roderick C. Young accepted the verdict.

The Family and Women Assistance Unit of the Spanish National Police, Spanish Embassy, and Grand Prairie (Texas) Police Department provided substantial assistance in the investigation of this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Devon E.A. Heath and Peter G. Osyf are prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

