Temu Partners With Parcel2Go to Offer Local Sellers More Affordable and Flexible Delivery Options

New collaboration expands shipping choices and reduces postage costs for Temu merchants across the UK.

BOLTON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parcel2Go, the UK’s leading parcel delivery comparison site, and Temu, the fast-growing online marketplace, have announced a new partnership to give Temu sellers in the UK access to a wider range of delivery options.

The collaboration helps merchants deliver orders faster and more cost-effectively across the UK.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Temu to make shipping more affordable and flexible for UK sellers,” said Andy Currall, Head of Product at Parcel2Go.

“By integrating our Smart Send platform, Temu merchants can make deliveries easier and focus on growing their business with confidence.”

Sellers can now access Parcel2Go’s delivery options through Smart Send, which allows them to manage Temu orders alongside sales from other platforms such as Amazon, Shopify and eBay.

The partnership reflects Temu’s commitment to supporting local businesses. For Parcel2Go, it highlights the company’s ongoing focus on enabling affordable, scalable logistics solutions for online sellers of all sizes.

Temu sellers can now access the new shipping options through Smart Send. For more information, visit https://www.parcel2go.com/seller-hub/marketplaces/temu



About Parcel2Go

Parcel2Go is the UK’s largest parcel delivery comparison site, offering access to over 20 major courier services through a single platform. Founded in Bolton, Parcel2Go helps individuals and businesses find reliable shipping options at the best prices.

For more information, visit www.parcel2go.com

