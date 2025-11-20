Assiduus Global Ranked Number 195th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

BENGALURU, INDIA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assiduus Global today announced it ranked number 195 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, now in its 31st year of recognizing the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Assiduus Global achieved an impressive 424% growth between fiscal years 2021 to 2024.Assiduus Global’s founder and chief executive officer, Somdutta Singh, credits relentless execution and disciplined innovation with the company’s 424% revenue growth. She said, "When habits outrun doubt, hard work compounds and discipline steadies belief into lasting results."“This year’s rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum,” said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. “More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings.”Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500:Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).About Assiduus Global:Assiduus Global is a disruptive force in cross-border e-commerce. Since 2018, Assiduus has provided full-stack, AI-enabled, insight-driven middleware that unifies everything e-commerce, from digital distribution to supply chain management. We help brands establish and accelerate sales across global marketplaces, including DTC platforms like Shopify, Magento and WooCommerce.Assiduus has earned global recognition over the years. It was featured on the Nasdaq Tower for its Financial Times America’s Fastest Growing Companies 2025 ranking, and was recognised in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list in 2022 and 2024.*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

