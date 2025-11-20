MCM WORLD MEDIA Announces the Release of 'Echoes from the Holler'

Produced by Grammy-Nominated Mark L. Carman and Distributed Worldwide by Orchard / Sony

PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCM WORLD MEDIA, in partnership with Piney River Publishing, proudly announces the release of Echoes from the Holler, a powerful new Appalachian collection produced by Grammy-nominated, multi-award-winning musician and producer Mark L. Carman. The album will be distributed globally through The Orchard / Sony Music, ensuring worldwide access to this uniquely Appalachian project.Echoes from the Holler captures the heart and soul of Carman’s West Virginia roots, blending traditional Appalachian instrumentation with authentic storytelling and rich musical detail. Each track reflects the rugged landscapes, deep faith, and powerful cultural heritage of the Mountain State.“This album comes straight from the hills where I came from,” Carman said. “The stories, the people, the music. Echoes from the Holler is my way of honoring Appalachia and giving something back to the place that shaped my life.”Raised in Raleigh County, West Virginia, Carman has amassed more than 2,800 commercially released works of music, collaborating with legendary artists including T. Graham Brown, Trace Adkins, Leon Russell, Vince Gill, The Oak Ridge Boys. His skill as a producer and songwriter has earned him international recognition, multiple awards, and Grammy nomination.With Echoes from the Holler, MCM WORLD MEDIA continues its mission of elevating authentic American music and storytelling. The album showcases the sincerity, craftsmanship, and Appalachian pride that define the company’s growing body of work.AvailabilityEchoes from the Holler is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and all major streaming platforms. Physical CDs can be purchased through official channels at www.MCMWorldMedia.com About Mark L. CarmanMark L. Carman is a Grammy-nominated, multi-award-winning producer and musician with more than 2,800 commercially released credits. Raised in Raleigh County, West Virginia, his work spans gospel, country, Americana, Pop, and inspirational music.About MCM WORLD MEDIAMCM WORLD MEDIA is a creative production and publishing company dedicated to music, storytelling, and media innovation. With an expanding catalog of global releases, the company champions artistic excellence with a strong connection to Appalachian heritageFor interviews, review copies, or media inquiries, please contact:MCM WORLD MEDIA Publicity Office

