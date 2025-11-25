Twin Sun promotes Jack Parsons to Development Manager, recognizing his technical leadership and passion for teaching and mentoring developers.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twin Sun, LLC , a Nashville-based custom software development company, today announced the promotion of Jack Parsons from Lead Developer to Development Manager, effective immediately. This promotion recognizes Jack's technical leadership and passion for teaching and mentoring.Since joining Twin Sun in 2021, Jack has built a reputation for holding teammates to a high standard while giving them the support needed to excel. His background as a music teacher and programming bootcamp teaching assistant prepared him to mentor developers with patience and precision."Jack brings a teacher's mindset to everything he does," said Jami Couch, CTO of Twin Sun. "He seeks to help teammates understand the source of technical challenges and how to approach similar challenges in the future."Before software development, Jack spent over a decade teaching music, including helping students prepare for auditions at his alma mater, Berklee College of Music. He completed the Nashville Software School Web Development Bootcamp in 2020, served as a Teaching Assistant, and joined Twin Sun in 2021."Jack's teaching background gives him an edge in code reviews and pair programming sessions," Couch noted. "He knows how to challenge people to improve without tearing them down."As Development Manager, Jack will lead a team with responsibility for development, delivery, and sales support. He will work with other management team members to maintain Twin Sun's standards for quality and help developers expand their skills.Twin Sun, LLC is a custom software development company founded in 2017 and based in Nashville, Tennessee. With a 100% U.S.-based team and no shareholders, Twin Sun's four equal partners work in the business daily, focusing on long-term client relationships. The company specializes in custom software development, project recovery, technical leadership, and AI integration. Twin Sun maintains a 90%+ client retention rate and delivers 100% of its projects.For more information, visit twinsunsolutions.com

