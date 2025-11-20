Twin Sun promotes Austin Parker to Development Manager, recognizing technical excellence, leadership, and commitment to the company's core values.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twin Sun , LLC, a Nashville-based custom software development company, today announced the promotion of Austin Parker from Software Developer to Development Manager, effective immediately. This promotion recognizes Austin's technical excellence, leadership capabilities, and consistent demonstration of Twin Sun's core values.Since joining Twin Sun in 2022, Austin has distinguished himself through his ownership of projects, commitment to understanding business needs, and dedication to helping teammates succeed."Austin exemplifies what we look for in leaders at Twin Sun," said Jami Couch, CTO of Twin Sun. "He is genuinely helpful and continually strives to do the right thing for teammates and clients."Austin has contributed to building the team through recruiting, interviewing, and training new developers. His ability to assess technical skills and cultural fit has helped Twin Sun maintain its high standards for hiring.Before software development, Austin spent over seven years in marketing, graphic design, event management, and customer service. After completing the Nashville Software School Web Development Bootcamp in 2022, Austin joined Twin Sun as a full-stack developer.As Development Manager, Austin will lead a team with responsibility for development, design, and sales support. He will work with other teams across Twin Sun to ensure consistent quality across the organization.Twin Sun, LLC is a custom software development company founded in 2017 and based in Nashville, Tennessee. With a 100% U.S.-based team and no shareholders, Twin Sun's four equal partners work in the business daily, focusing on long-term client relationships. The company specializes in custom software development, project recovery, technical leadership, and AI integration. Twin Sun maintains a 90%+ client retention rate and delivers 100% of its projects.For more information, visit twinsunsolutions.com

