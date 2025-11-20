Animal Disinfectant Market Set to Witness Significant Growth by 2025-2032 | Zoetis Inc., Kersia Group, CID Lines

Animal Disinfectant Market

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Animal Disinfectant Market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.73 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 11.45 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2025 to 2032. The rising prevalence of animal diseases—such as mastitis, avian influenza, and African swine fever—along with zoonotic infections like Salmonella and E. coli, is driving substantial growth in global demand for animal disinfectants. These health threats affect livestock productivity and welfare while also presenting significant risks to public health.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4514 Global Animal Disinfectant Market Key TakeawaysAccording to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global animal disinfectant market size is expected to grow rapidly, reaching USD 5.73 Bn in 2025 and USD 11.45 Bn by 2032.Global animal disinfectant demand is slated to increase at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2025 to 2032.Iodine is anticipated to remain the top-selling type of animal disinfectant, accounting for 42.2% of market revenue in 2025.North America is set to account for 35.7% of the global animal disinfectant market share by 2025.Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of 25.2% in 2025, is projected to emerge as the most lucrative market for animal disinfectant manufacturers during the forecast period.Increasing Incidence of Animal Diseases Fueling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ new animal disinfectant market analysis outlines major factors spurring industry growth. Rising prevalence of animal/livestock diseases is one such prominent growth factor.There is a surge in outbreaks of infectious animal diseases like African Swine Fever, Avian Influenza, and foot-and-mouth disease globally. For instance, Vietnam has detected 972 African swine fever (ASF) outbreaks so far this year (2025).Similarly, in March 2025, the United States reported its first outbreak of the H7N9 bird flu since 2017. This rise in animal disease outbreaks is expected to drive demand for disinfectants to control disease spread.Animal disinfectants like iodine, hydrogen peroxide, and lactic acid are becoming ideal solutions for preventing the spread of infectious diseases and maintain hygiene. These chemical solutions are designed to kill or inactive microorganisms like viruses, fungi, and bacteria.Environmental Concerns and Use of Alternatives Hampering Market GrowthThe global animal disinfectant market outlook appears positive, owing to rising incidence of zoonotic diseases. However, rising environmental concerns and increasing use of alternatives might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.Chemical disinfectants can pose environmental risks like residual toxicity and water pollution. This prompts many users to shift toward eco-friendly or natural options, thereby slowing down animal disinfectant market growth.Moreover, some people use natural disinfectants and physical methods like UV treatment to prevent the spread of animal diseases. This could reduce chemical animal disinfectant market demand in the coming years.Buy the Complete Report with an Impressive Discount (Up to 25% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4514 Rising Pet Ownership Unlocking Growth OpportunitiesNations like the U.S. and the U.K are experiencing high pet adoption rates. For example, according to the APPA 2025 Industry Report, about 94 million U.S. households own a pet. The rise in pet ownership has led to a heightened focus on the health and hygiene of companion animals, thereby creating growth opportunities for animal disinfectant companies.Pet owners are increasingly aware of the importance of maintaining clean living environments to prevent diseases and infections. As a result, demand for animal disinfectants is estimated to increase rapidly during the forthcoming period.Emerging Animal Disinfectant Market TrendsGrowing biosecurity and hygiene awareness is a key growth-shaping trend in the animal disinfectant market. There is a rising emphasis on biosecurity measures to prevent disease outbreaks in animal populations. This includes the adoption of stringent hygiene practices and the use of effective disinfectants to ensure the health and safety of animals, especially in intensive farming systems.Another market trend is the shift towards eco-friendly solutions. Many companies are developing biodegradable and non-toxic animal disinfectants to minimize environmental impact as well as woo eco-conscious consumers. For instance, recently introduced carbon-neutral hydrogen peroxide in Europe. Similarly, Nouryon launched Eka HP Puroxide, a new low-carbon footprint hydrogen peroxide product in March 2025. Growing adoption of these eco-friendly and biodegradable disinfectants will likely boost market growth.Rising demand for meat, dairy, and poultry products, coupled with the widespread use of intensive farming practices, is expected to boost sales of animal disinfectants during the forecast period. Higher animal density in farms increases the risk of disease transmission, creating a growing need for effective disinfectants.Top players are developing nanotechnology-based disinfectants for enhanced, targeted, and persistent antimicrobial activity. Similarly, innovative product forms like ready-to-use solutions and disinfectant wipes are entering the market.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4514 Competitor InsightsKey companies in the animal disinfectant market report:GEA Group AGNeogen CorporationLanxess AGZoetis Inc.CID LinesKersia GroupFink Tec GmbHAlbert Kerbl GmbHSanosil AGPCC GroupG SheperdAnimal HealthDeLaval Inc.Diversey Holdings Ltd.Laboratoire M2Virox Animal HealthTheseo GroupEvans Vanodine International PLCKemin IndustriesLaboratoires Ceetel- CMPCShandong Daming Disinfection Technology Co. Ltd.Key DevelopmentsIn April 2025, Kersia Group announced the acquisition the acquisition of Neogen Corporation’s cleaners and disinfectants business. This acquisition will help the company to become a leader in biosecurity, disinfection, and hygiene solutions.In April 2024, Neogen Corporation launched Neogen Farm Fluid MAX disinfectant in the United Kingdom. This novel disinfectant is designed for challenging farm conditions, especially in the control of coccidiosis.In April 2024, Evonik launched carbon-neutral hydrogen peroxide in Europe. This is part of their plan to make production more environmentally friendly and reduce carbon emissions.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries

