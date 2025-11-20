Career platform JobLeads unveils new brand identity to put job seekers first

A refreshed JobLeads job search experience featuring the new branding and a cleaner, more cohesive look.

Platform with 12+ million users worldwide breaks from traditional job board model with job seeker-first positioning and striking visual rebrand.

Unlike other job boards paid by recruiters to promote opportunities, we're unbiased. Every feature is designed to give job seekers the upper hand. We exist to put power in the hands of the job seeker.” — Jan Hendrik von Ahlen, managing director of JobLeads

HAMBURG, GERMANY, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobLeads , the global career platform serving over 12 million professionals in more than 40 countries, today unveiled a comprehensive brand transformation under the new positioning “the job platform on your side.” The rebrand underscores JobLeads’ unique commitment to optimizing exclusively for job seekers—rather than for recruiters and companies that traditionally drive job board revenues—accompanied by a complete overhaul of its visual identity.Putting job seekers first in a recruiter-driven marketThe rebrand highlights JobLeads’ clear differentiation from platforms like LinkedIn and Indeed. While conventional job boards rely on paid job ads from recruiters and companies, JobLeads remains fully independent of recruiter influence, focusing every feature and function on the success of job seekers.Breaking away from corporate blueTo visually reinforce this commitment, JobLeads has broken away from the corporate blue aesthetic that dominates the industry. The new brand identity embraces a bold, modern design language, centered around a distinctive logo resembling a high-five—symbolizing both the celebration of landing a dream role and JobLeads’ supportive role in achieving it.Strategic Partnership Behind the TransformationThe rebrand was developed in collaboration with London-based agency Zag, with a focus on creating a visual identity that communicates JobLeads’ unique position while appealing to job seekers across industries and career stages.“The online recruitment category is extremely competitive, with lots of buzz words and start-up challengers. It was a real privilege to work with a business that combines years of proven experience in the sector with the ambition to push forward, launching a new brand, technology, and proposition that truly puts candidates first. We look forward to continuing our partnership as they accelerate into a new phase of their growth journey,” said Anu Shah, CEO of Zag.About JobLeadsFounded in 2007 in Hamburg by Christian von Ahlen, Martin Schmidt, and Jan Hendrik von Ahlen, JobLeads is a global career platform empowering professionals to take control of their careers and discover new opportunities. Today, more than 12 million members in over 40 countries rely on JobLeads’ independent, data-driven tools and insights to successfully plan their next career move.For more information, visit www.jobleads.com or read the full rebrand announcement at https://www.jobleads.com/press/jobleads-rebrands-with-bold-new-identity

