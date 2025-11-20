Swarm Me Enters Free Playtest Phase on Steam

Swarm Me by KBGS Swarm Me gameplay screenshot from current build Swarm Me gameplay screenshot from upcoming level

A minimalist survival arena where players can’t shoot back, only outsmart a growing swarm.

Swarm Me is about pure survival through movement and timing. Removing weapons forces players to engage with the swarm in a more strategic and readable way.” — KBGS

RIGA, LATVIA, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swarm Me - a minimalist survival arena developed by KBGS, enters a free public playtest on Steam. Rather than giving players weapons, the game challenges them to survive by movement, timing and environmental traps alone. With a major content update already in testing, the playtest offers a snapshot of a growing and evolving system.

A Survival Arena Where the Player Cannot Shoot Back (Yet)

Unlike traditional horde-survival titles, Swarm Me features a mode that removes direct combat entirely. Players cannot shoot, attack or damage enemies on their own. Instead, they must outmaneuver a constantly growing swarm while luring it into traps. The lack of offensive abilities creates tension and clarity: survival depends entirely on positioning, timing and situational awareness.

Three Core Traps, With More Experimental Systems in Testing

The current playtest includes three primary traps. Each one forces players to think differently about space, tempo and grouping behavior. We are also testing an experimental Plasma Cannon system. A future Weapons Mode is planned for a later update, but the present playtest focuses exclusively on trap-based survival, which remains the core identity of the experience.

About KBGS

KBGS is an independent studio based in Riga, Latvia, led by a small team focused on experimental systems, minimalism and clear core loops. Swarm Me is part of the studio’s ongoing set of prototype-driven projects exploring movement, pressure and player-driven survival dynamics.

Play the Free Playtest

The Swarm Me public playtest is available now on Steam for a limited time. Players can download it directly and provide feedback that will influence upcoming updates and content decisions.

Swarm Me - They Come in Waves - How to Play

