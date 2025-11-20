Chinese Entrepreneur Margaret Jingzhu Yang Launches AmeriChina Foundation to Support Global Youth Art Initiatives

Portrait of Margaret Yang, photographed by Amy Su Studios Margaret Yang with former U.S. President Bill Clinton Thank-you letter from former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmeriChina Group, an international PR and consulting firm based in New York and founded by Margaret Jingzhu Yang, announced the establishment of the AmeriChina Foundation. The new nonprofit organization will focus on advancing international youth cultural and artistic creation, with an emphasis on art, film, fashion, and technology-integrated new media. The foundation aims to foster collaborations with institutions in cities such as New York, Beijing, and Paris to explore emerging trends in global cultural resonance.The AmeriChina Foundation builds on the company's longstanding commitment to philanthropy, which has included rallying team members and high-caliber clients to contribute to global causes and inspire broader participation in charitable efforts. Over the years, AmeriChina has raised funds for initiatives like the F4D First Ladies Luncheon, receiving personal thanks from UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador Victoria Beckham, who praised Margaret's contributions in fashion philanthropy. The New York Public Theater has also expressed gratitude for AmeriChina's support, inviting renowned actress Anne Hathaway to a thank-you event. Additionally, the company's events have supported organizations such as the China Art Foundation (CAFI), Anti-Child Trafficking Foundation, Hollywood Motion Pictures & Television Fund, and Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foudation, which earned a personal thank-you letter from former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.To offer deeper context on the foundation's roots and the company's journey, founder Margaret Yang shared insights from her entrepreneurial path and the integral role of charity in her work.Margaret, who hails from a small town in China, holds a bachelor's degree in electronic engineering from Wuhan University and a master's in financial statistics from Columbia University. After graduating in September 2014, she established AmeriChina Group, a cultural entertainment PR and business consulting firm in New York. Through her company, she has been involved in major international events, including the New York Fashion Week, the Oscars ceremony, meet-and-greet with President Trump, and the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders' meeting.Reflecting on the company's inception, Margaret explained that her experience organizing student events at Columbia University, combined with internships at China Business News and writing columns for a bilingual fashion magazine under the New York Observer Media Group—owned by Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump, built her network in finance and luxury sectors. For a Burberry brand promotion, she leveraged her connections to invite high-purchasing-power guests to a VIP cocktail party at the Fifth Avenue flagship store, where nearly half the attendees were her friends. This experience highlighted her social skills and network, but the true spark came during New York Fashion Week in September 2014. An American fashion brand approached her to secure Chinese sponsors for their show, and she successfully connected them with a Chinese internet startup. A group of delegates from the sponsor were invited to the Fashion Week. Wanting to offer more than just a runway show at Lincoln Center, Margaret arranged a VIP tour of Sotheby's and Christie's auction previews and facilitated a discussion on film artistry with a professor from NYU Tisch. The group's positive feedback inspired her to establish AmeriChina, focusing on PR, travel services, and consulting of foreign market development for Chinese businesses. She rented an office in Manhattan, hired employees, and began her rewarding entrepreneurial journey.On funding, Margaret noted that event-based PR projects often involve upfront payments, allowing budgeting without major cash flow strains. Key expenses include prime Manhattan office rent and employee salaries. There's also an implicit cost—frequently purchasing from luxury boutiques. This isn't solely about fashion aesthetics or high-quality living; since the company collaborates with upscale stores and clubs, maintaining a presence there builds familiarity and trust, leading to more partnerships. It's akin to becoming a collector before collaborating with a gallery.The company has grown organically—learning by doing, constantly exploring new opportunities as they arise. Since its September 2014 founding, AmeriChina has handled numerous lifestyle and high-end entertainment projects, but gradually discovered that Chinese clients highly value U.S. events in finance and business sectors, such as meet-and-greet with former President Clinton, with the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders' meeting being the most popular. Operations remain traditional "service industry" focused—arranging activities and serving clients well—without heavy tech involvement. However, high-tech innovations typically address mass needs, while luxury experiences like high-end charity galas target high-net-worth individuals. Thus, the company emphasizes preserving high quality and sophistication amid expansion into technology and AI sectors.Currently, AmeriChina's business is divided into three pillars: lifestyle, business PR, and entertainment agency.Lifestyle includes participation in major international cultural entertainment events, premium travel, fashion culture clubs and platforms, such as New York Fashion Week, Cannes Film Festival, and the Grammys.Business PR covers overseas corporate visits, high-level industry summits, connections and negotiations with foreign companies, overseas advertising and marketing, such as the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders' meeting, VidCon online content creation industry tour, and An Evening with President Clinton.Entertainment agency encompasses cross-border film and video production, international artist and celebrity management, global social media influencer services, such as the Franco-Chinese co-production film "My Father's Son", endorsement negotiations of Creative Artists Agency’s artists, and invitations for international influencers to VidCon.Margaret views charity not merely as a superior stance for the wealthy, but as a way for more people to experience the richer rewards fate offers through giving and sacrifice. Through the new AmeriChina Foundation, she and her team aim to extend this ethos, empowering young artists internationally and promoting cultural art's globalization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.