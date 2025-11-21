Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 6.7% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market?

In the last few years, the market size of pharmaceutical drug delivery has consistently expanded. It is projected to increase from $1794.75 billion in 2024 to $1883.27 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The historical growth can be tied to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, an escalating demand for biologics, augmented R&D investments from pharmaceutical companies, a growing interest in personalized healthcare, and a heightened emphasis on patient compliance.

The market size for pharmaceutical drug delivery is anticipated to witness a robust expansion in the coming years, scaling up to ""$2442.16 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth during the projected period can be ascribed to the rising demand for self-administration of medications, the surge in home healthcare adoption, escalating demand for targeted drug delivery, a rise in elderly population, and regulatory backing for drug delivery technologies. Significant trends during the forecast period encompass advancements in drug delivery technologies, integration of telemedicine, use of 3d printing in drug delivery, targeted drug delivery systems and continuous manufacturing processes.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market?

The increasing occurrence of long-term health conditions is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market in the future. The term 'prevalence of chronic diseases' refers to the cumulative amount of prolonged illnesses within a particular population at a given time. The mechanism of pharmaceutical drug delivery aids patients with chronic diseases by transporting a medicinal drug to a designated area in the body for treating various illnesses. For example, the World Health Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations based in Switzerland, reports that noncommunicable diseases cause the death of 41 million individuals annually, i.e., 71% of the total global deaths. A majority of these deaths are due to cardiovascular diseases. Thus, the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases is acting as a catalyst for the growth of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market?

Major players in the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery include:

• 3M Company.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• AstraZeneca plc

• Bayer AG

• Becton Dickinson And Company

• C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Consort Medical plc

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Industry?

Key players in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market are focusing on strategic collaborations to identify new transport targets and enhance drug delivery methods to the brain. This strategic alliance allows businesses to draw upon each other's unique strengths and resources for mutual benefit and growth. For example, in September 2023, Cordance Medical, an American medical equipment producing firm, entered into a strategic partnership with EXACT Therapeutics to streamline drug delivery to the brain. This cooperation integrates Cordance Medical's NeuroAccess technology that has the potential to penetrate the blood-brain barrier (BBB) without surgery, with the Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT) technology of EXACT Therapeutics. The main objective of this collaboration is to improve treatment alternatives for brain diseases such as tumors and neurodegenerative disorders, by simplifying the process of drug delivery to the brain. EXACT Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the UK.

What Segments Are Covered In The Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Report?

The pharmaceutical drug delivery market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Ocular, Pulmonary, Nasal, Injectable, Topical, Other Routes

2) By Application: Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, Autoimmune Diseases, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Home Care Settings, ASC Or Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Oral: Tablets, Capsules, Liquids, Powders

2) By Ocular: Eye Drops, Ocular Inserts, Ocular Implants

3) By Pulmonary: Metered-Dose Inhalers (MDIs), Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs), Nebulizers

4) By Nasal: Nasal Sprays, Nasal Gels, Nasal Powders

5) By Injectable: Intravenous (IV) Injections, Intramuscular (IM) Injections, Subcutaneous (SC) Injections, Biologics And Biosimilars

6) By Topical: Creams, Ointments, Gels, Transdermal Patches

7) By Other Routes: Sublingual, Buccal, Rectal, Intranasal

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery market and is projected to witness the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The market report includes various regions namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

