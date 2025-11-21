Yuriy Gorokhov, Co-Founder of Adtelligent Inc., Joins Inc. Leadership Forum

Adtelligent’s Co-Founder joins an exclusive community of top founders and executives recognized by Inc. for driving innovation and business growth.

I’m honored to join the Inc. Leadership Forum, a community of leaders. It’s a chance to exchange ideas that move our industries forward and strengthen the global entrepreneurial ecosystem.”” — Yuriy Gorokhov

SUSSEX, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yuriy Gorokhov , Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Adtelligent Inc. , is honored to join the Inc. Leadership Forum , a prestigious, invitation-only community curated by Inc., the leading business media brand for entrepreneurs and executives shaping the global economy.The Forum brings together visionary leaders from companies recognized in Inc. award programs, such as the Inc. 5000, Female Founders, Regionals, and Power Partners, alongside other top-performing executives across industries. Its mission is to foster connection, collaboration, and growth through exclusive events, masterminds, and thought-leadership initiatives featured on Inc.com.Yuriy Gorokhov is a serial adtech entrepreneur, PhD in Information Science and Technology, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Adtelligent. Under his leadership, Adtelligent Inc. has built a full-stack programmatic platform serving publishers and advertisers worldwide, including solutions for Supply-Side and Demand-Side Platforms, Retail Media, CTV, and Dynamic Ad Insertion.Throughout his career, Gorokhov has focused on creating privacy-first, data-driven technologies that enable efficient and transparent ad operations across the open internet.For more information on Inc. Leadership Forum, please visit https://leadership-forum.inc.com About Adtelligent Inc.Adtelligent is a global advertising technology company offering in-house solutions that help online media companies, digital sales houses, and ad networks effectively monetize web, app, and CTV inventory. Supporting the full ad ecosystem, Adtelligent provides tools to manage SSP and DSP partnerships, along with a Retail Media Ad Server, Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) Server, and solutions for DOOH advertising. The platform also integrates telecom operator data via secure data clean rooms, enabling privacy-first, data-driven targeting. Adtelligent's unique business approach delivers cutting-edge advertising technologies to more than 50,000 publishers globally, helping them facilitate revenue growth and capitalize on the digital advertising market.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. Through its award-winning journalism, events, and digital platforms, Inc. reaches over 40 million people monthly. Its iconic Inc. 5000 list recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., offering them access to an exclusive network of visionary leaders and growth resources. Learn more at www.inc.com

