Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.5% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

How Big Is The Purified Terephthalic Acid Market In 2025?

The market size for purified terephthalic acid has seen consistent increase over the past few years. The forecast predicts an escalation from $52.49 billion in 2024 to $54.9 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth exhibited in the past is mainly due to the rising demand for polyester fiber and pet products, the expansion of the textile and apparel industry, growth in the packaging industry, a shift towards the use of pet bottles and packaging, and social and economic progression accompanied by urbanization.

In the upcoming years, the market size of purified terephthalic acid is anticipated to witness robust growth, increasing to $70.72 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 6.5%. The expansion during the outlook period can be traced back to the transition to green and bio-based materials, worldwide trading and market proliferation, the sustainability and recyclability of materials, as well as ongoing economic maturity. The forecast period is marked by key trends such as the accentuation of circular economy concepts, adherence to regulatory and safety standards, a shift to lightweight materials, bio-based substitutes, and eco-friendly initiatives.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Purified Terephthalic Acid Market?

Anticipated growth in the purified terephthalic acid market is believed to be stimulated by the rising demand for polyester fibers. Polyester fibers are a type of synthetic fiber made from ethylene glycol and terephthalic acid and are often mixed with other fibers. Crucial in the production of polyester fiber and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin, purified terephthalic acid is a key commodity chemical. Both of these products are found in a range of consumer items and thus, as demand for polyester fibers grows, so does demand in the purified terephthalic acid market. For example, as reported by The Observatory of Economic Complexity in September 2024, Belgium's net value of imported woven fabric polyester staple fibers rose by €7.88k ($8.69k) (5.25%) moving from €150k ($164k) to €158k ($176.51k). In conclusion, the purified terephthalic acid market is propelled by the growing demand for polyester fibers.

Who Are The Key Players In The Purified Terephthalic Acid Industry?

Major players in the Purified Terephthalic Acid include:

• Indian Oil Corporation

• Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

• British Petroleum PLC

• Reliance Industries Limited

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

• Sinopec Corporation

• Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co. Ltd.

• JBF Industries Ltd.

• China Petrochemical Corporation

• Indorama Ventures Public Company

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Purified Terephthalic Acid Market In The Globe?

Companies at the forefront of the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market are making clever tactical investments to expand production capabilities, maximise operational productivity, and pioneer technological innovations. Such moves are orchestrated to cater to the swelling demand for PTA, a consequence of the growth in polyester and textile sectors. For example, in April 2024, Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Company, a chemical company from China, inaugurated the globe's largest PTA processing plant in Jiangsu Province, China. The plant, with a commendable yearly production potential of 3 million tons, is celebrated as one of the most intricate chemical enterprises in the petrochemical sphere. It taps into progressive technologies such as short-process and intelligent manufacturing methods to multiply production effectiveness and minimize environmental impact.

What Segments Are Covered In The Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Report?

The purified terephthalic acidmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Manufacturing Process: Amoco Process, Co-Oxidation, Multistage Oxidation, Henkel Process

2) By Application: Polyester, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Plasticizers, Other Applications

3) By End User: Textile, PET Bottles, Packaging, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Amoco Process: Catalytic Oxidation, Direct Oxidation

2) By Co-Oxidation: Use Of Multiple Oxidants: Process Efficiency Optimization

3) By Multistage Oxidation: Sequential Oxidation Stages, Process Integration Techniques

4) By Henkel Process: Specific Catalyst Use, Reaction Conditions And Optimization

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Purified Terephthalic Acid Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the purified terephthalic acid market. Europe, however, is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The purified terephthalic acid market report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa.

