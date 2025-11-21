Biotech Ingredient Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Biotech Ingredient Market?

The market size of biotech ingredients has seen robust growth over the past few years. It is predicted to rise from $59.9 billion in 2024 to $63.25 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth during the historical period can be traced back to innovations in the food and beverage sector, the rising adoption of biofuels, an upsurge in consumer demand for functional foods, and advancements in genetic engineering.

Strong expansion is expected in the biotech ingredient business in the next few years, with the market size projected to increase to $81.66 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This upswing for the forecast period is linked to various factors such as an increased focus on individualised nutrition, the broadening of cell-based meat production, the development of therapeutic biotech ingredients, the use of bio-based ingredients in waste reduction, and a movement towards bioplastics. Notable trends anticipated for the forecast period encompass functional foods based on biotechnological advancements, biotech approaches to circular economy practices, therapeutic biotech ingredients, biotech ingredients intended for clean energy yielding, along with an international stir on preserving biodiversity.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Biotech Ingredient Market?

The biotech ingredient market's expansion is anticipated to be driven by the growing need for generic medicines. Generic medicines are drugs designed to imitate the properties of prior authorized medications. Biotech ingredients play an essential role in general medicine because they offer a more economical and efficient method of creating nearly identical active ingredients to the original product and are usually governed by an expanded rule set. For example, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a professional membership organization based in the US, recorded that the approval of 12 new personalized medicines in 2022 made up approximately 34% of all new therapy approvals. This demonstrates a noteworthy growth compared to past years. Consequently, the escalating demand for generic medicines is fostering the growth of the biotech ingredient market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Biotech Ingredient Market?

Major players in the Biotech Ingredient include:

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• AbbVie Inc.

• International Flavors & Fragrance (IFF) Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Mylan Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

• AstraZeneca plc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Biotech Ingredient Industry?

The significant role of technological progress in the biotech ingredient market is a prevailing trend. Prominent businesses in this market are resorting to cutting-edge technologies to devise innovative products, strengthening their market standings. For example, in March 2023, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., a US-based company specializing in fragrance, biotech solutions, cosmetic energetics, and organic health ingredients, rolled out Aurist AGC, a revolutionary biopolymer for hair care. This highlights the potential of their new DEB platform, which leverages IFF's extensive biotechnology functionalities to deliver glamour solutions that are sustainable and high-performing, leading to impactful changes in the cosmeceutical sector. This ingredient utilizes IFF's exclusive Designed Enzymatic Biopolymers (DEB) technology, an innovative biotechnology capable of creating unique biobased polysaccharides with distinct structures and product characteristics.

What Segments Are Covered In The Biotech Ingredient Market Report?

The biotech ingredient market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Biosimilars

2) By Expression Systems: Mammalian Expression Systems, Microbial Expression Systems, Yeast Expression Systems, Plant Expression Systems, Insect Expression Systems

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Cleaning Products, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs): Biologic APIs, Synthetic APIs

2) By Biosimilars: Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Insulin Biosimilars

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Biotech Ingredient Market?

In 2024, Europe dominated the biotech ingredient market. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid growth. The report on the biotech ingredient market contains information on a variety of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

