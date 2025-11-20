Investment to impact: Port Pirie\'s antimony pilot plant delivers

Release date: 20/11/25

Nyrstar’s Port Pirie has delivered the first successful casting of antimony metal. This is a major milestone for the Port Pirie smelter and for Australia’s critical mineral supply.

This achievement has been made possible thanks to the Albanese and Malinauskas Governments’ multi-million dollar investment in the South Australian operation.

In August the Albanese, South Australian and Tasmanian governments announced a joint $135 million investment, to help transform Nyrstar’s Australian smelters so they can produce critical minerals.

An immediate focus is the new Antimony Pilot Plant in Port Pirie, making it the only commercial producer of antimony metal in Australia and one of only a few producers globally.

The project has rapidly been scaled up in recent months, with additional metallurgists, engineers, and mechanical tradespeople brought in to support commissioning and operations.

Antimony is an alloy hardener for other metals. It is critical to the manufacture of semi-conductors that are found in electronics and defence applications, and is also used in flame-retardant materials.

It is produced through lead processing at Nyrstar Port Pirie, a project listed as part of the US-Australia Critical Minerals and Rare Earths Framework.

Backed by the South Australian and Australian Governments’ investment, initial commercial batches of antimony metal from a larger demonstration plant currently under construction are expected to be exported in the first half of 2026, with the aim of ramping up production and export to 2,000 tonnes per annum by the end of 2026.

The antimony plant at Port Pirie has the potential to scale up to 5,000 tonnes of refined antimony metal per annum by 2028, equivalent to approximately 15 per cent of global supply and almost 100 per cent of the US 2023 import volume.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Industry and Innovation and Minister for Science Tim Ayres

“Casting the first antimony at the pilot plant is more than a technical milestone—it’s a signal of new jobs and growth for South Australia’s regional economy.

“Just three months after our co-investment with the Malinauskas Government, this pilot plant is creating opportunities that will strengthen local communities and secure Australia’s role in the global critical minerals supply chain.

“Nyrstar already contributes A$1.7 billion to the national economy, employing 1,400 Australians and supporting over 6,600 indirect jobs.

“With antimony production now underway, we’re laying the foundation for even more high-skilled regional jobs and long-term economic benefits.”

Attributable to Premier of South Australia Peter Malinauskas

“Our investment was never about a bailout or propping up a business – it was always structured towards diversification, growth and nourishing the potential for entirely new export markets.

“Nyrstar’s aim is to explore possible production of not just antimony, but bismuth, tellurium, germanium and indium –minerals critical to the clean energy future and important defence and technology sectors.

“With AUKUS well on track, defence will play a monumental role in South Australia’s future, and Nyrstar is getting on with investing in the critical minerals the sector requires now and into the future.”