$750,000 Algal Bloom Event Support Fund to boost coastal events this summer

Release date: 20/11/25

Announced as part of the Summer Plan, event organisers in South Australia’s coastal regions will be able to apply for grants under the new $750,000 Algal Bloom Event Support Fund as of tomorrow.

The grants will be available for the purposes of marketing and promotion, as well as audience development initiatives, enhanced programming, and costs directly related to event delivery.

The Fund will support events held from 1 December 2025 to 31 March 2026 in the same postcodes as the Coast is Calling Travel Voucher and Dining Cashback programs.

Grants of up to $20,000 will be made available to existing events in metropolitan and regional coastal areas to stimulate visitation, drive economic recovery, and foster community connection.

Events will need to meet the Fund criteria and may include leisure events, council events, and community events.

The Algal Bloom Event Support Fund will be delivered by the South Australian Tourism Commission and is funded as part of the State and Federal Governments’ Algal Bloom Summer Plan.

Funding applications will open on Friday 21 November 2025 and will close at 5pm ACDT on 1 March 2026 or until funds are exhausted. All applications will be evaluated by an assessment panel against the eligibility criteria.

For more information and to apply from next Friday, go to https://tourism.sa.gov.au/events/event-funding.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

There are many wonderful events in summer in coastal regions across our State that bring people together and we want to help make them their best this season.

We know events of all sizes are fundamental in bringing communities together and boosting local morale, while also driving visitation and economic activity – and this is exactly what the Algal Bloom Event Support Fund sets out to do.

Through driving visitors and economic activity to our State’s coastal regions, this $750,000 Fund is further supporting businesses and communities impacted by the algal bloom and complements the Coast is Calling Travel Voucher and marketing program, as well as the Dining Cashback scheme.