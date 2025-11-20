Mobile VAS Market to Hit $2,226.2 Bn by 2030, Driven by Rising Smartphone Adoption

Mobile Value-Added Services Market grows as digital adoption rises, driven by smartphone penetration, 5G expansion, and demand for enriched user experiences.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research Mobile Value-Added Services Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Solution (Short Messaging Service (SMS), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Location Based Services, Mobile Email & IM, Mobile Money, Mobile Advertising, Mobile Infotainment, Others), by End-User (SMB, Large Enterprises), by Vertical (Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Government, Telecom and IT, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030, The global mobile value-added services market was valued at USD 658.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2,226.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2030.The Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) Market encompasses a wide range of non-core mobile features that enhance user engagement, including messaging, mobile banking, entertainment, and information-based services. As telecom operators seek new revenue streams beyond basic voice and data offerings, MVAS has emerged as a critical component for improving customer experience and increasing service differentiation.The rapid growth of smartphones, stronger mobile broadband infrastructure, and rising digitalization across industries have further accelerated the demand for MVAS. With advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based platforms, businesses are increasingly leveraging MVAS to deliver personalized, interactive, and real-time services, creating new opportunities within the global telecom ecosystem.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A27920 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬A key driver of the MVAS market is the widespread adoption of smartphones and high-speed mobile internet, which enables users to access entertainment, financial, and informational services on the go. This broadens the customer base for service providers and encourages the development of innovative digital solutions.Another significant factor is the expansion of 5G networks, which enhances service quality through faster speeds, lower latency, and improved reliability. These advancements make high-bandwidth MVAS applications, such as cloud gaming, AR/VR services, and ultra-HD streaming, increasingly viable and attractive to consumers.The integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics is reshaping the market by enabling personalized content delivery, targeted advertising, and intelligent customer support. Telecom operators and content providers are using AI-driven insights to optimize user engagement, improve retention, and increase monetization.However, challenges such as data privacy concerns, high competition among service providers, and regulatory constraints may hinder growth. Ensuring secure user data handling and compliance with regional telecom regulations remains essential for sustainable market expansion.Despite these challenges, the rise of mobile commerce, digital payments, and enterprise mobility solutions continues to create strong growth opportunities. Businesses are investing in advanced MVAS platforms to streamline operations, improve customer outreach, and strengthen their presence in the digital economy.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A27920 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The MVAS market is segmented into categories such as SMS-based services, mobile banking, mobile entertainment, browsing services, and location-based services. Among these, entertainment and mobile financial services are experiencing the fastest growth due to rising consumer preference for digital content and the increasing adoption of mobile wallets and online financial platforms. Enterprise MVAS is also gaining traction as organizations deploy mobile-enabled solutions to enhance workforce productivity and customer engagement.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Asia-Pacific dominates the MVAS market, fueled by a massive mobile subscriber base, rapid urbanization, and strong adoption of digital services in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. Government initiatives promoting digital transformation and the expanding 5G ecosystem further accelerate market growth across the region.North America and Europe also hold substantial market shares due to advanced telecom infrastructure, high spending on premium digital content, and strong enterprise adoption of mobility solutions. Meanwhile, regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are witnessing steady growth driven by improving mobile broadband networks and rising demand for mobile financial and entertainment services.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A27920 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:The key players profiled in the mobile value-added services industry report include Mozat, Apple Inc., Vodafone Group plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Onmobile Global Limited, Comviva Technologies, Alphabet Inc., and One97 Communication.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• Based on solution, the Short Messaging Service (SMS) sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the mobile money sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period• Based on end-user, the large enterprises sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the small & medium enterprises sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years• Based on vertical type, the government sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the telecom & IT sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years• Based on region, the Asia-Pacific market registered the highest market share in 2021 and European market is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:Screen and Script Writing Software MarketE- Prescribing MarketHigh- Performance Computing as a Service MarketGreen Technology and Sustainability MarketWi-FI Analytics Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.