Egypt Private Equity Market Size to Reach USD 5,875.64 Million by 2033 | With a 8.67% CAGR

Egypt Private Equity Market

The Egypt private equity market size was valued at USD 2752.67 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.67% during 2025-2033.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐄𝐠𝐲𝐩𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: USD 2,752.67 Million𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑: USD 5,875.64 Million𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑: 8.67%According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "𝐄𝐠𝐲𝐩𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑", The Egypt private equity market size reached USD 2,752.67 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 5,875.64 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate of 8.67% during 2025-2033.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐠𝐲𝐩𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● Enhanced Due Diligence Processes: AI tools analyze vast datasets for risk assessment, speeding up deal evaluations in Egypt's PE sector. This reduces manual errors and uncovers hidden opportunities in fintech and infrastructure, aligning with Vision 2030's digital push. Investors gain faster, data-driven insights for competitive edges.● Predictive Analytics for Deal Sourcing: Machine learning algorithms forecast market trends, identifying high-potential startups in renewable energy and consumer goods. In Egypt, this boosts PE efficiency, attracting global funds amid economic reforms, fostering sustainable growth and higher returns by 2030.● Portfolio Management Optimization: AI-driven platforms monitor real-time performance, optimizing exits and value creation. For Egyptian PE firms, this means proactive adjustments in volatile markets, enhancing liquidity through secondaries and supporting privatization initiatives for long-term resilience.● Risk Mitigation via Fraud Detection: Advanced AI models detect anomalies in financials and compliance, crucial for Egypt's maturing PE landscape. This builds investor trust, encourages inbound deals, and aligns with regulatory incentives, driving a 7% projected market expansion by 2030.𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/egypt-private-equity-market/requestsample 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐠𝐲𝐩𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲Egypt's Vision 2030 serves as a transformative blueprint for the private equity (PE) industry, emphasizing private sector-led growth, economic diversification, and sustainable development. By targeting a 7% annual GDP growth rate and elevating private investment to 66% of total investment by 2030, the vision creates a fertile ground for PE activity. Key reforms include tax incentives, streamlined regulations, and privatization programs that reduce state dominance, allowing PE firms to access state-owned assets in sectors like infrastructure, fintech, and renewables. This shift not only boosts deal flow—evidenced by a 23.7% rise in M&A transactions in 2024—but also attracts foreign capital, with inbound PE deals reaching $2.5 billion over the past five years.The vision's focus on human-centered development and equity further revolutionizes PE by promoting impact investing in underserved areas like microfinance and green projects. Initiatives such as the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) exemplify this, partnering with PE players like B Investments to launch ventures in healthcare and education, expected to generate thousands of jobs. Enhanced liquidity through secondary markets and continuation funds addresses exit challenges, while digital transformation under Vision 2030 integrates AI for efficient deal sourcing. Overall, these elements position Egypt's PE market for a projected CAGR of over 7%, fostering resilience against global shocks and solidifying the country's role as a MENA investment hub by 2030.𝐄𝐠𝐲𝐩𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 & 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:Egypt's private equity (PE) market is witnessing robust trends in 2025, characterized by a shift toward sustainable and technology-driven investments. With a projected market volume of $4.3 billion by 2026 and a modest 1.49% CAGR, the sector emphasizes ESG-focused funds, particularly in renewables and fintech, reflecting millennial investor preferences. Deal sizes average $33 million, with 132 expected transactions annually, driven by maturing exits in software and IT. Privatization efforts and cross-border M&A surge, with Egypt capturing 12% of MENA's $27.6 billion PE value from 2020-2024. Secondary transactions and continuation funds enhance liquidity, while sector specialization in infrastructure and digital transformation aligns with global recovery, outpacing 2024 deal flow.Key drivers include Vision 2030's reforms, boosting private sector participation to 66% of investments and attracting $35 billion in foreign deals like ADQ's landmark agreement. Economic rebound—marked by a PMI of 50.7 in early 2025—fuels confidence, alongside declining interest rates and regulatory incentives like spectrum auctions. Sovereign wealth funds and 61 active PE players, led by British International Investment, channel $253 billion into 970+ companies, emphasizing financial inclusion. These factors, coupled with AI integration for due diligence, propel a 7%+ regional CAGR, positioning Egypt as a frontier market amid MENA's $602 billion buyout resurgence.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=40833&method=1140 𝐄𝐠𝐲𝐩𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The report has segmented the market into the following categories:𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● Buyout● Venture Capital (VCs)● Real Estate● Infrastructure● Others𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:● Greater Cairo● Alexandria● Suez Canal● Delta● Others𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐠𝐲𝐩𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: The Egyptian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (EPEA) announced a strategic partnership with SuperReturn CFO/COO Middle East, set to debut in Dubai on October 22–23, 2025, aiming to enhance regional networking and capacity building for over 60 local PE firms managing portfolios worth $253 billion across 970 companies.● 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Private investment in Egypt surged to a five-year high of EGP 590.7 billion in FY 2024/25, up from EGP 474.7 billion the prior year, driven by government reforms rationalizing public spending and channeling funds into high-growth sectors like industry and renewables, with the private sector's share targeting 66% of total investments by 2030.● 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Egypt's M&A activity doubled in H1 2025 with 86 deals—up from 48 in H1 2024—fueled by private equity inflows into fintech and infrastructure, as regional funds like Saudi Arabia's PIF and UAE's ADQ expanded stakes, contributing to a projected Middle East PE market growth to $35.5 billion by 2033 at a 6.75% CAGR.● 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: British International Investment emerged as Egypt's top PE fund with 282 deals to date, focusing on financial inclusion and tech startups, amid a broader ecosystem of 61 funds that deployed $37.7 billion in late-stage rounds over the past five years, signaling maturing exit options through secondary buyouts.● 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Amendments to Egypt's Anti-Trust Law and new tax incentives for PE/VC in technology and renewables spurred a 24% rebound in M&A deals to 120 for 2024, highlighted by B Investments Holding's $49 million acquisition of a 90% stake in Orascom Financial Holding, boosting confidence in privatization efforts.𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭. 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭. 𝐀𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝, 𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬. 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐮𝐬 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬. IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

