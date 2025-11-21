Vitamin D Market to Reach USD $2.64 Billion by 2029 at 10.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Vitamin D Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Vitamin D Market?

The market size for Vitamin D has seen robust growth in the past few years. It's anticipated to rise from a value of $1.64 billion in 2024 to approximately $1.79 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include heightened recognition of vitamin D insufficiency, an aging population, an increase in incidents of osteoporosis, the burgeoning market for functional food, as well as vitamin D fortification efforts spearheaded by various government bodies.

Over the coming years, the vitamin D market is predicted to experience significant growth, reaching a valuation of $2.64 billion by 2029 with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This predicted increase during the forecast period is believed to be due to a surge in demand for dietary supplements, a focus on preventative health measures, an increased interest in health and wellness from consumers, new research discoveries regarding the benefits of vitamin D, and a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Expected trends during this forecast period encompass the fortification of a wide range of food products with vitamin D, the introduction of more vegan sources of vitamin D, individualized nutrition planning and vitamin D testing, the inclusion of vitamin D in beauty and skincare products, and the online sale of vitamin D supplements.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Vitamin D Global Market Growth?

The prevalence of osteoporosis in women is driving the surge in the vitamin D market. Characterized by a decrease in bone mineral density and mass along with altered bone quality or structure, osteoporosis typically results from deficient levels of calcium and vitamin D in the body, heightening the chance of fractures. Other contributing factors encompass family medical history pertaining to osteoporosis, parental history of hip fractures, having a lower body mass index (BMI), being of the female gender due to smaller, thinner bones compared to men, among others. As the number of women afflicted by osteoporosis continues to climb, the demand for vitamin D will concurrently grow, given its key role in assisting the body in absorbing calcium and phosphorus from consumed food, thereby reinforcing bone structure in postmenopausal women. Moreover, it aids in combating diseases that lead to bone weakening. In line with data released in September 2023 by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a government agency based in the US, findings from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging illustrated that the prevalence of physician-diagnosed osteoporosis among older adults residing in the community stood at 12.7%, with DXA-confirmed osteoporosis noted in 5.9% of female cases. Furthermore, a cross-sectional study carried out by Buttros and his team conveyed that 24.6% of postmenopausal women aged between 40 and 75 were diagnosed with osteoporosis using bone mineral density (BMD) measurements. The escalating incidence of osteoporosis in women is therefore a key propellant of the vitamin D market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Vitamin D Market?

Major players in the Vitamin D include:

• BASF SE

• Koninklijke DSM NV

• Fermenta Biotech Ltd.

• Xiamen Kingdomway Vitamin Co. Ltd.

• Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Bayer AG

• Bluebonnet Nutrition

• Carlson Labs

• Country Life LLC

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Vitamin D Market?

A prevalent trend emerging in the vitamin D market is the rise of quicker-acting vitamin D supplements. These swift-action supplements work more efficiently than regular vitamin D, achieving balanced levels of vitamin D in the body in less time. They provide a novel and effective solution for severe vitamin D deficiencies, expediting patient recovery. Notably, market leaders are striving to introduce these faster-acting vitamin D supplements to bolster their market share. For example, in February 2024, Indian company Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. unveiled a new aqueous vitamin D injection. This unique cholecalciferol aqueous formulation offers a rapid resolution of vitamin D deficiency, displaying superior pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics compared to conventional oil-based options and promising pain-free administration. This innovation fulfils the immediate demand for accelerated treatment results, thereby enhancing patient adherence to their treatment plans.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Vitamin D Market Report?

The vitamin d market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Vitamin D3, Vitamin D2

2) By IU Strength: 500,000 IU, 100,000 IU, 40 MIU

3) By Form: Oil, Powder

4) By End User: Adults, Pregnant Women, Children

Subsegments:

1) By Vitamin D3: Cholecalciferol (Natural Source), Synthetic Vitamin D3

2) By Vitamin D2: Ergocalciferol (Natural Source), Synthetic Vitamin D2

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Vitamin D Industry?

In 2024, North America led the vitamin D market. The vitamin D market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa in its analysis.

