Intrasia Group expands to Dubai with launch of Intrasia Management ME

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intrasia Group, a corporate and financial services management company established in Singapore, has announced the opening of its new regional entity, Intrasia Management ME, marking a pivotal milestone in the Group’s international expansion and reinforcing its position as an integrated financial services provider bridging Africa, the Middle East and Asia.The new Dubai office connects Intrasia’s global network across Mauritius, Singapore and Cape Town, positioning the UAE as a strategic hub between Africa and Asia and a gateway for investors and entrepreneurs seeking cross-border financial solutions.Graeme Robertson, Chairman of Intrasia Group, described Dubai as a natural choice for the Group’s Middle East base: “Dubai is a logical location because it’s the centre of the financial world, which is changing rapidly and gravitating here. The city’s connectivity, regulatory clarity and strong professional ecosystem make it the ideal gateway between our established bases in Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa and the fast-growing markets of the Middle East.”Robertson added Dubai’s rise as a magnet for global wealth and entrepreneurship underpins Intrasia’s expansion strategy. “With over 900 UK ultra-high-net-worth individuals relocating to Dubai last year and a growing wave of younger American investors following, the emirate has become a nexus for capital flows, innovation and cross-border structuring. New visa schemes, progressive crypto policies and its proximity to Africa and Asia make Dubai the perfect command centre for our next phase of growth.”Intrasia Group is evolving into a comprehensive, integrated provider offering a full-cycle suite of financial and corporate services, including business setup, structuring, banking, insurance and wealth management tailored for clients operating across emerging markets.The Group’s competitive edge lies in serving an underserved client segment often overlooked by large global institutions, focusing on the mass affluent and emerging wealth tier, typically investing between USD50,000 and 5 million. These include entrepreneurs, investors and corporates entering African markets seeking sophisticated yet accessible cross-border solutions.Leveraging Mauritius’ whitelisted jurisdiction status and deep African expertise, Intrasia Group provides clients with compliant pathways for expansion, investment and wealth preservation across high-growth regions. An AI-powered risk management platform is also in development to streamline Know Your Customer (KYC) and compliance processes, enhancing efficiency, transparency and onboarding speed across jurisdictions.“The expansion of our professional and licensed administration, corporate structuring and wealth management businesses to Dubai marks a significant step in our global growth,” Robertson said. “It allows us to deliver world-class services to Middle East-based clients while strengthening the bridge between our Mauritius headquarters and affiliated offices in Cape Town and Singapore.”Aslam Kanowah, CEO of Intrasia Management (Mauritius) Limited, said: “Intrasia Management has built a reputation in Mauritius as a trusted management company delivering tailored corporate and fiduciary solutions, including specialist licenses such as forex and advisory, to a wide range of international clients. The launch of Intrasia Management ME in Dubai allows us to extend this expertise to clients across the Middle East, providing local access backed by global reach. Whether supporting entrepreneurs, family offices or corporates, our Dubai presence reinforces our commitment to seamless cross-border service and long-term client partnerships.”Neil Kleinsmith, CEO of Intrasia Wealth Limited, added: “Intrasia Wealth is an independent wealth management firm with a presence in Mauritius, Dubai, Singapore and Cape Town. Platform-agnostic, we source best-in-class options across funds, ETFs and direct equities, tailoring portfolios to client needs. Our advisory-fee model ensures transparency and long-term alignment, while our focus on hard-currency portfolios (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD) prioritises wealth preservation and sustainable growth.“Beyond wealth management, we assist clients with offshore banking, fiduciary structures and bespoke financial planning delivered with high-touch, personalised service. Launching Intrasia Management ME in Dubai extends our expertise to Middle East clients, providing local access backed by global reach.”Herman Suhirman, General Manager of Intrasia Corporate Services Limited, commented: “We assist clients with Mauritius domestic company formation, governance, residency and bank accounts, ensuring they are established with clarity and confidence. With the launch of Intrasia Management ME in Dubai, we now offer Middle East clients a direct, trusted gateway to Mauritius.”Intrasia’s near-term growth strategy includes new offices in London, Australia and Singapore, with potential entry into New York and Europe within the next three years. The Dubai office will serve as the Group’s GCC headquarters, covering Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, and will leverage influential UHNW networks.

