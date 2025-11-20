House of Buneau Unveils ‘Deck the Halls,’ a Velvet Realism Holiday Reimagining

House of Buneau official gold fox crest — the emblem of the Velvet Realism art and music movement Cover art for House of Buneau’s reimagining of “Deck the Halls,” showcasing the artist’s signature Velvet Realism design language. “House of Buneau, creator of the Velvet Realism movement and multidisciplinary artist behind the new release ‘Deck the Halls.’”

A modern, cinematic reimagining of the classic carol, blending soul, trap production, and the Velvet Realism movement.

I was drawn to the hard ‘D’ in Deck — it hits like percussion” — House of Buneau

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- House of Buneau unveils “Deck the Halls,” a cinematic reimagining of the classic carol shaped through the lens of Velvet Realism — a movement blending Dark Disco, Cinematic Soul, and Theatrical Art-Pop. Built on a modern trap pulse and soul-driven vocal performance, the track transforms a familiar holiday melody into a dramatic, emotionally charged experience designed to live far beyond the season itself.Rather than treating the carol as a traditional, once-a-year moment, House of Buneau recognized its cinematic potential — the hard percussive “D,” the dramatic melodic arc, and the inherent theatricality embedded in the melody. “Deck the Halls” is expanded into a complete song, featuring a newly written chorus, an original bridge, and a high-energy dance break that reframes the festive classic with modern edge and emotional weight.“I was drawn to the hard ‘D’ in Deck — it hits like percussion,” says House of Buneau. “The melody is already cinematic, so I expanded it: a new chorus, a bridge, and a dance break. It’s Cinematic Soul over a trap beat, with a chopped-and-screwed bridge that bends time. I wanted it to feel like the moment you get up, start decorating, and the whole room shifts. That’s Velvet Realism — here and there, all existing on one hand of the clock.”The production weaves warm soul textures with sharp modern percussion, creating a track that feels festive yet shadowed, elegant yet rhythmic. The chopped-and-screwed bridge serves as a Velvet Realism time-warp — slowing the world before snapping it back into motion, a duality central to the movement’s philosophy of emotional glamour and contrast.Designed to make listeners move, “Deck the Halls” invites an experience rather than a moment — a track to dance to, decorate to, and shift the energy of a room with. More than a holiday release, it becomes a seasonal ritual, a blend of tradition and reinvention that aligns precisely with Velvet Realism’s cinematic identity.ABOUT HOUSE OF BUNEAU House of Buneau is a multidisciplinary artist working across music, film, and design. Known for bold aesthetic control and a signature blend of dramatic visuals and emotional sound, Buneau is the founder of Velvet Realism — a movement defined by contrasts: shadow and shimmer, elegance and tension, stillness and rhythm. His work aims to create immersive worlds where every detail carries intention.

