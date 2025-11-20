Building Information Modeling (BIMs) Market Forecast 2025–2032: Rapid Rise to $286.59B By 2032

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in Construction: How Building Information Modeling Is Changing Project Delivery

United States Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market to Hit USD 286.59 Billion by 2032, Driven by Digital Transformation in Construction” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and OutlookAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 97.86 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 286.59 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 14.57% from 2025 to 2032.BIM adoption is accelerating due to increasing demand for efficient project planning, collaboration, and infrastructure modernization.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/building-information-modeling-bim-market Browse in-depth TOC on "Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market50 – Tables45 – Figures180 – PagesLatest M&A ActivityLarge technology and software companies continue to consolidate to expand BIM capabilities, though no headline standalone BIM M&A deals were reported in the last 3 months. Broader digital construction and infrastructure tech deals indirectly strengthen BIM ecosystems.​Continued acquisitions by major software vendors such as Autodesk and Nemetschek focus on expanding cloud collaboration, AI integration, and lifecycle management modules within BIM platforms.Industry Developments:✦ In April 2024, during BIM World Paris, the Nemetschek Group and Hexagon unveiled dTwin, a cloud-based digital twin platform designed to enhance operational BIM workflows. By integrating Hexagon’s Scan2BIM reality capture and AI-driven analytics, the solution delivers real-time model updates and supports more informed decision-making throughout the building lifecycle.✦ In October 2024, Autodesk introduced the Autodesk Assistant within its Construction Cloud, an AI-powered tool capable of processing natural-language queries across project documents. This innovation significantly accelerates tasks such as specification review, clash detection, and data extraction, pushing the industry closer to intelligent, outcome-focused BIM collaboration.Growth Drivers1. Rising government mandates for BIM adoption in public infrastructure projects.2. Increasing investments in smart city initiatives and green building design.3. Advances in cloud-based BIM platforms and integration with IoT and AI.4. Growing need to reduce construction costs and time through virtual modeling.5. Enhanced coordination among architects, engineers, and contractors.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Solution: Software, ServicesBy Application: Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, IndustrialBy Deployment Mode: On-premises, Cloud-basedRequest for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/building-information-modeling-bim-market Regional Insights✦ North America leads due to widespread technology adoption and regulatory support.✦ Asia-Pacific projected to record highest CAGR with rapid urbanization and infrastructure growth.Key PlayersKey Companies include Dassault Systèmes || Hexagon AB || ACCA Software || AVEVA Solutions || Beck Technology || BIMobject || Autodesk || Bentley Systems || Nemetschek Group, and Trimble focusing on platform innovation and strategic alliances.Recent Developments1. Autodesk released an AI-powered BIM design automation tool (March 2025).2. Bentley Systems partnered with leading construction firms to expand BIM adoption in infrastructure (January 2025).Recent Product Launches and Innovations✦ Autodesk released a major July 2025 update adding 30+ new features emphasizing augmented reality (AR), enhanced visualization, and improved model collaboration to streamline project workflows from design to execution.​✦ Revizto launched version 5.14 with new AR capabilities, multi-user cloud collaboration, and improved issue tracking enabling efficient real-time coordination across project teams.​✦ Tekla Structures announced enhanced structural BIM tools supporting multi-material 3D models facilitating detailed design to fabrication through integrated information management.​✦ Arcol introduced a new "Figma for Architects" digital BIM product promoting user-friendly, cloud-based collaborative design workflows targeting early architectural stagesMarket OutlookThe BIM market is poised for sustained growth as digital construction practices become standard worldwide.Buy This Report with Year-End Offer (Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Limited time offer): https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=building-information-modeling-bim-market ConclusionThe Building Information Modeling (BIM) market is undergoing rapid transformation as digitalization reshapes the global construction landscape. With accelerated adoption of cloud platforms, AI-driven analytics, and integrated digital twin solutions, BIM is evolving from a design-centric tool to a full lifecycle management ecosystem. Continuous innovation from leading technology providers and the growing demand for smarter, more sustainable infrastructure will further propel BIM’s expansion. As organizations prioritize efficiency, collaboration, and data-driven decision-making, BIM stands out as a critical enabler of future-ready construction and built-environment excellence.Related Reports:

