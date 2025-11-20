Saudi Arabia Handicrafts Market Size to Reach USD 19.39 Billion by 2033 | With a 9.04%CAGR

Saudi Arabia handicrafts market size was valued at USD 8.16 Billion in 2024, expected to reach USD 19.39 Billion at a CAGR of 9.04% during 2025-2033.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: USD 8.16 Billion𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑: USD 19.39 Billion𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑: 9.04%According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑", The Saudi Arabia handicrafts market size was valued at USD 8.16 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 19.39 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.04% during 2025-2033.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● AI-powered e-commerce platforms enhance product discovery for Saudi handicrafts through personalized recommendations, virtual showrooms, and augmented reality features that allow customers to visualize traditional items in their spaces before purchase.V Machine learning algorithms support artisan training programs by analyzing traditional techniques from archived videos and documentation, creating digital learning modules that preserve heritage skills while making them accessible to new generations across the Kingdom.● AI-driven inventory management systems optimize supply chains for handicraft retailers, predicting demand patterns for seasonal festivals and cultural events, reducing waste while ensuring authentic Saudi products reach domestic and international markets efficiently.● Computer vision technology assists quality control in handicraft production facilities, detecting inconsistencies in patterns and craftsmanship while maintaining traditional aesthetics, supporting Saudi Arabia's goal to position handicrafts as premium cultural exports.● AI analytics tools help Saudi artisans identify emerging design trends and consumer preferences across global markets, enabling traditional craftspeople to innovate product lines while preserving cultural authenticity aligned with Vision 2030 objectives.𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-handicrafts-market/requestsample 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is transforming the handicrafts industry into a key economic sector that drives jobs, tourism, and cultural preservation. With 2025 declared the “Year of Handicrafts,” the Kingdom is empowering artisans through major initiatives such as the Cultural Development Fund’s Nama’ Accelerators, the Heritage Commission’s Artisan Houses, and the Saudi Artisanal Company’s expanding retail network. These programs provide funding, training, market access, and global exposure at events like Expo 2025 Osaka and Selfridges London. As part of economic diversification, handicrafts are emerging as a billion-riyal industry that supports rural communities—especially women skilled in Al-Sadu weaving, Al-Qatt Al-Asiri, embroidery, pottery, and other traditional arts. Mega-projects like NEOM, The Red Sea Project, and Qiddiya integrate authentic Saudi craftsmanship to enhance visitor experiences and boost local economies. Vision 2030 also promotes collaborations between artisans and modern designers, ensuring heritage crafts remain relevant and competitive globally. With initiatives such as the Saudi International Handicrafts Week “Banan,” regional craft markets, digital service platforms, and artisan licensing programs, the Kingdom is building a strong ecosystem that preserves UNESCO-recognized heritage while establishing Saudi Arabia as a regional leader in cultural entrepreneurship.𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 & 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:Saudi Arabia's handicrafts market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by the government's strategic designation of 2025 as the "Year of Handicrafts" under Vision 2030, mobilizing unprecedented resources through the Ministry of Culture, Heritage Commission, and Cultural Development Fund to organize festivals, exhibitions, training programs, and international showcases that celebrate traditional Saudi crafts including Sadu weaving, pottery, metalwork, woodcarving, embroidery, jewelry, and palm frond weaving across the Kingdom's four regions. The market benefits from rapidly expanding cultural tourism as international visitors attending events like Janadriyah Festival, Souq Okaz, Saudi International Handicrafts Week "Banan," and HARFA festival in Hail seek authentic souvenirs and cultural experiences, while domestic consumers increasingly appreciate handcrafted products that reflect national identity and heritage, driving demand across residential and commercial applications in homes, hotels, restaurants, corporate offices, and government institutions.The modernization of traditional crafts through collaborations between Saudi artisans and international designers, premium brands, and fashion houses is creating innovative products that blend cultural authenticity with contemporary aesthetics, appealing to younger generations and global markets while preserving heritage techniques passed through generations. The Saudi Artisanal Company's strategic expansion with retail locations at Diriyah, Jeddah, AlUla, King Khalid International Airport, and online platforms provides artisans with reliable distribution channels, while partnerships with entities like From AlUla and Kayanee create new business lines in fashion and luxury goods, enabling traditional craftspeople to scale operations and access domestic and international markets previously unavailable to small-scale producers across Northern, Central, Western, Eastern, and Southern regions of the Kingdom.𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● Woodware● Artmetal Ware● Handprinted Textiles and Scarves● Embroidered and Crocheted Goods● Zari and Zari Goods● Imitation Jewelry● Sculptures●Pottery and Glass Wares● Attars and Agarbattis● Others𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● Mass Retailers● Departmental Stores● Independent Retailers● Specialty Stores● Online Stores● Others𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● Residential● Commercial𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:● Northern and Central Region● Western Region● Eastern Region● Southern Region𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬.Purchase the 2026 Comprehensive Updated data: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=40550&method=1315 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Saudi Artisanal Company signed a partnership agreement with a business services firm to strengthen and develop the handicrafts sector, empower local artisans, and drive innovation in luxury gift and distribution offerings, with the agreement featuring clauses designed to enhance collaboration with Saudi craftspeople and develop their technical capabilities during the Year of Handicrafts.● 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Saudi Artisanal Company, consolidated all services and products from the cultural ecosystem's handicrafts sector onto a single digital platform, including comprehensive content from the Year of Handicrafts initiative, simplifying access for artisans, consumers, and stakeholders interested in the sector.● 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: The third edition of Saudi International Handicrafts Week "Banan" commenced at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh, bringing together artisans from multiple countries with China as the Guest of Honor, featuring exhibitions, workshops, and cultural exchanges under the patronage of the Minister of Culture to celebrate traditional crafts and international cooperation.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:Saudi Arabia Eco Friendly Cleaning Solutions Market : https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-eco-friendly-cleaning-solutions-market Saudi Arabia Venture Capital Investment Market : https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-venture-capital-investment-market 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. 