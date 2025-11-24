Evoq Technologies Launches Twilight™: A Breakthrough, FDA-Registered Class I Medical Device

Evoq Technologies Daniel Lindgren with Twighlight Dark Adaptometer

Twilight™ fundamentally changes the diagnostic standard of care by revealing visual dysfunction years earlier, when timely intervention can truly make a difference in patient outcomes.” — Daniel Lindgren, CEO and founder of Evoq Technologies.

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evoq Technologies (evoqtechnologies.com) today announced a major milestone for eye care, confirming that its innovative diagnostic device, Twilight™, is officially registered and listed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Class I medical device and is now available for sale in the United States.The launch of Twilight™ represents a significant advancement not only for Evoq Technologies but for the entire field of eye care. Twilight is capable of detecting dysfunction caused by not just AMD, but also diabetic eye and inherited retinal diseases.For the first time, eye care professionals can perform a fast, technician-led dark adaptation test in any clinical setting—including exam rooms, pre-test areas, or satellite clinics. The device eliminates the need for specialized dark rooms, pupil dilation, or complex logistical changes, ensuring no disruption to existing clinic workflow.Twilight™ is engineered to enable earlier disease detection, significantly strengthen patient engagement, and modernize the diagnostic standard of care for conditions linked to impaired dark adaptation. Note: CPT 92284 is reimbursable and straightforward, for patients who qualify.About Evoq TechnologiesEvoq Technologies is a medical device company dedicated to developing innovative, non-invasive diagnostic solutions that enhance the detection and management of ocular diseases. By focusing on early identification of functional dysfunction, Evoq aims to improve the quality of life for patients and streamline clinical operations for eye care professionals.

