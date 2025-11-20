iMini AI Integrates Google’s Gemini3 Pro to Launch a Next-Generation Multimodal Creation and Automation Platform

iMini Super AI Agent iMini is integrated into the Gemini3 Pro large model iMini AI integrates multiple large AI video models iMini AI integrates multiple large AI image models

iMini AI integrates Google’s Gemini3 to deliver faster multimodal generation, smarter automation, and a unified creation platform for global creators.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iMini AI, the rapidly growing all-in-one AI creation and automation platform, today announced the full-scale integration of Google’s Gemini3 Pro, the latest flagship multimodal foundation model. With this upgrade, iMini AI officially enters a new era of unified creation workflows, intelligent automation, and enterprise-grade AI agents, positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation creative technology.The integration of Gemini3 Pro enhances every core capability within iMini AI — from image generation and intelligent editing to video expansion, research automation, and multi-step workflow execution. As the demand for multimodal creation tools increases across e-commerce, marketing, design, entertainment, and education, the partnership between iMini AI and Gemini3 Pro provides users with unprecedented power, speed, and flexibility.A Comprehensive Leap in Intelligence Powered by Gemini3 ProThe deployment of Gemini3 Pro within the iMini AI platform significantly improves reasoning, creativity, and task execution. This model upgrade enhances iMini AI’s performance across four critical pillars: content generation, visual understanding, cross-media reasoning, and intelligent automation.1. Deep Logical Reasoning and Narrative StrengthGemini3 Pro dramatically improves long-form content generation, enabling iMini AI to produce more coherent scripts, product descriptions, strategic planning documents, and research summaries. Whether users are creating e-commerce listings or developing brand storytelling, the Gemini3 Pro model ensures consistency, accuracy, and professional-grade clarity.2. Next-Level Multimodal UnderstandingWith Gemini3 Pro’s enhanced multimodal capabilities, iMini AI can now interpret visual inputs, product images, diagrams, and creative drafts with greater precision. This update benefits workflows involving product analysis, concept exploration, content planning, and brand design language development. Visual-to-text and text-to-visual workflows become more seamless and intuitive.3. Accelerated Production Across All Media TypesEarly performance tests show that Gemini3 Pro accelerates iMini AI generation speed by up to 40%, allowing creators to produce more assets in less time. Image generation is faster and more accurate, video scripts are more concise, and multi-step AI agents complete tasks with reduced latency. This makes iMini AI one of the fastest end-to-end creation platforms powered by Gemini3 Pro.4. Multi-Agent Automation with Real-Time AdaptationGemini3 Pro’s reasoning capabilities enable iMini AI’s autonomous agents to adapt dynamically based on user goals, dataset changes, and real-time instructions. These agents can conduct market research, analyze audience insights, plan international campaigns, and generate multi-format content — all within a singular iMini AI workflow.Transforming the iMini AI Ecosystem with Gemini3 ProThe integration of Gemini3 Pro impacts several core modules within the iMini AI platform:Enhanced Image Generation Engine·More accurate product photography·Improved lighting, texture, and detail clarity·Better adherence to brand guidelines and creative briefs·Stronger rendering for e-commerce use casesAdvanced Smart Editing Layer·Higher precision in background replacement·Smarter object isolation and retouching·More natural facial and product adjustments·Enhanced outfit try-on features for e-commerceExpanded Video Creation & Storyboard Tools·More coherent shot descriptions·Better scene transitions and storyboard continuity·Higher-quality animation and conceptual drafts·Faster iteration cycles for short video platformsEnterprise-Ready AI Agent SystemWith Gemini3 Pro, iMini AI agents are now capable of:·End-to-end Amazon listing creation·TikTok Shop content automation·Competitor and trend monitoring·Multi-platform social media management·Market research and keyword analysis·Long-term content calendar planningThese features make iMini AI one of the few platforms capable of handling both creative generation and operational automation at enterprise scale.Official Statement from iMini AI“The integration of Gemini3 Pro represents a foundational upgrade for iMini AI. By embedding Google’s most advanced multimodal model into our all-in-one creation platform, we are pushing the limits of what creators and businesses can achieve with AI,” said a spokesperson for iMini AI. “This collaboration allows us to deliver a seamless environment where content generation, editing, automation, and analysis coexist in perfect harmony.”The spokesperson added: “Our mission is to empower global users with the most powerful creative technologies. Gemini3 Pro helps us dramatically expand what is possible inside iMini AI.”Global Rollout and User AvailabilityThe Gemini3 Pro integration is now live for all iMini AI users across North America, Europe, and Asia. Access is automatically included in the platform’s core features, with additional Gemini3 Pro-powered tools available through the iMini AI Lab for advanced users, development teams, and enterprise clients.About iMini AIiMini AI is a unified AI creation and automation platform designed for creators, brands, and e-commerce professionals. The platform combines multimodal generation, intelligent editing, autonomous agents, and enterprise-level solutions — enabling users to produce high-quality content at scale with unprecedented efficiency.Website Entry: https://imini.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.