The MIT Sailing Pavilion will house the floating wetland - a pilot project aimed at finding ways to improve Charles River water quality and restore biodiversity - l for the winter season, reports Brianna Borghi for NBC Boston. “The Charles River Conservancy installed the 730-square-foot floating wetland in 2020 following years of research and development,” Borghi explains. “Under the surface, the floating wetland serves as a feeding ground for zooplankton, which help keep toxic algae blooms under control.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.