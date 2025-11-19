Ahead of Holiday Season, Mayor Bowser Highlights Key Nutrition Assistance Programs Supporting Individuals and Families

(Washington, DC) – With the holiday season approaching, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Department of Health (DC Health) are highlighting important programs and partnerships that support individuals and families in need by providing them with fresh, healthy food options.

“We always want people to know about the many programs that exist to support DC residents, but especially this time of year, we know that sometimes families need extra help,” said Mayor Bowser. “So, help us spread the word: these are great programs that help put nutritious food on the table.”

DC Health supports a variety of programs focused on food security and good nutrition. These initiatives support families, older adults, and residents managing serious health conditions, making nutrition a cornerstone of community well-being.

“Access to nutritious food is fundamental to health,” said DC Health Director Dr. Ayanna Bennett. “These programs reflect our dedication to health equity, family support and ensuring every resident has the opportunity to thrive. Prioritizing nutrition security helps us build stronger, healthier communities across the District.”

Local Nutrition Assistance Programs Supported by DC Health:

Produce Plus

DC invests $1.8 million annually in the Produce Plus Program, which gives eligible residents $40 per month to purchase local produce at participating farmers markets and farm stands, promoting healthy eating and supporting the local food economy.

Joyful Food Markets

DC invests $2 million a year to sustain the Joyful Food Markets program. Operating in 53 elementary schools in Wards 7 and 8, these monthly pop-up markets provide families with no-cost access to fresh produce and pantry staples. Each student receives one free bag of food per month.

Healthy Corners

In Wards 5, 7, and 8, the Healthy Corners program increases access to affordable produce in neighborhoods with limited grocery options. DC Health provides refrigeration, infrastructure support, and nutrition incentives, including SNAP coupons, so residents can buy fruits and vegetables at below-market prices.

Food & Friends

DC Health provides $1.3 million annually to support the Food & Friends program, which delivers medically tailored meals, groceries, and nutrition counseling to residents living with serious illnesses, and to their caregivers.

Grocery Plus

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), also known as Grocery Plus, serves adults aged 60 and older, providing monthly shelf-stable groceries, nutrition education, and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers during the summer. DC Health invests $400,000 annually in the program.

For more information about these and other nutrition assistance programs in Washington, DC, visit dchealth.dc.gov/page/nutrition-programs.



