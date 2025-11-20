Mathias Pace, Erell Allier & IDD AZIZ at Canal+ France -Paris Mathias Pace & IDD AZIZ - Beautiful Day - Art Work Mathias Pace & IDD AZIZ

MLife Artists Ignite Joy on Canal+ Show J-1 with “Beautiful Day” — First Single from Africa Cup of Nations Compilation Album

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A moment of unity, rhythm, and celebration captivates national audience— With the help of Focus Africa, MLife Artists set the Canal+ prime-time program J-1 ablaze with their electrifying live performance of “Beautiful Day.”Featuring powerhouse vocals from Idd Aziz , the infectious Afro-house beats of DJ Mathias Pace , and the magnetic choreography of dancer Erell Allier, the performance was an explosion of rhythm, emotion, and celebration that captivated audiences across France and beyond.The atmosphere inside the Canal+ studio reached new heights as the music brought the audience to their feet. Viewers and guests began clapping, moving to the beat, and eventually dancing together—turning the J-1 set into a moment of shared happiness broadcast across France and beyond.“This was more than a performance—it was a reminder of how music connects us,” said Idd Aziz. “When we see people smiling and dancing together, that’s the spirit of MLife.”The performance quickly went viral on social media, with clips circulating across Instagram, TikTok, and X as fans praised the group’s authentic energy and cultural fusion. Messages from viewers described the moment as “powerful,” “full of life,” and “exactly what television needs.”DJ Mathias Pace elevated the experience with dynamic Afro-house rhythms, while Erell’s expressive choreography embodied the spirit of freedom and movement, adding visual poetry to the performance. Together with MLife Artists, they delivered a show that resonated far beyond the walls of the studio.Watch the performance on J-1 (Canal+)About MLifeMLife is a global artistic movement fusing music, dance, and purpose to create transformative experiences that inspire unity and joy. Through cross-cultural collaboration and powerful live performances, MLife connects audiences around the world through universal emotions—love, rhythm, and hope.

DJ Mathias Pace & IDD AZIZ Set on fire🔥 #J-1 Canal+ with "Beautiful Day" For African Cup Of Nations

