GCC Meat Market Size to Hit 6.80 Million Tons by 2033 | With a 3.07% CAGR

GCC meat market size was valued at 5.18 Million Tons in 2024, expected to reach 6.80 Million Tons at a CAGR of 3.07% during 2025-2033.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐆𝐂𝐂 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: 5.18 Million Tons𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑: 6.80 Million Tons𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑: 3.07%According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "𝐆𝐂𝐂 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑", the GCC meat market size was valued at 5.18 Million Tons in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach 6.80 Million Tons by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.07% during 2025-2033.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐂𝐂 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● Precision Farming Enhancements: AI-driven analytics optimize livestock feed and health monitoring, reducing costs by up to 20% in Saudi Arabia's poultry sector. Predictive models forecast disease outbreaks, boosting yields and self-sufficiency rates toward 80% by 2030, transforming traditional rearing into data-centric operations for sustainable growth.● Supply Chain Optimization: Blockchain-integrated AI ensures halal traceability from farm to table, minimizing waste in UAE's import-heavy market. Real-time logistics adjustments cut delivery times by 15%, enhancing freshness and consumer trust amid rising tourism demands.● Demand Forecasting Tools: Machine learning algorithms analyze consumer trends for premium meats, aiding processors in Qatar to adjust production dynamically. This reduces overstock by 25%, aligning with population growth and urbanization for efficient market responsiveness.● Quality Control Automation: Computer vision inspects cuts for defects in Oman's facilities, improving export standards. AI slashes rejection rates by 30%, supporting regional expansion into halal-certified global niches.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-meat-market/requestsample 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐂𝐂 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 spearheads a transformative shift in the GCC meat sector, emphasizing food security and diversification away from oil dependency. With USD 5 billion allocated for poultry infrastructure, the initiative targets 80% self-sufficiency by 2025, up from 68% in 2022, through modern farms and tech upgrades. This cascades across the GCC, inspiring UAE's USD 4.5 billion poultry investments to hit 1.3 million metric tons annually, fostering regional collaboration on halal standards and export hubs.Beyond production, Vision 2030 promotes sustainable practices like water-efficient rearing amid arid climates, integrating renewables to cut emissions by 15%. Consumer shifts toward premium, traceable meats align with tourism booms, with Qatar and Bahrain leveraging expo legacies for high-end processing plants. Overall, it catalyzes a USD 12.79 billion market by 2030, blending policy incentives with private ventures for resilient supply chains. This holistic approach not only curbs imports but elevates GCC as a halal meat powerhouse, ensuring nutritional access for a burgeoning population while driving economic multipliers in agrotech and logistics.𝐆𝐂𝐂 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 & 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:GCC meat market is also witnessing a consistent growth due to the vision 2030 programs by members countries that are based on food security and production potential. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are developing strong distribution networks through investments in agricultural infrastructure and strategic location of the region as a food hub respectively. The government programmes that encourage the local livestock farming and meat processing plant are lowering the level of import dependence and the investments in cold chain technology that guarantee the preservation of quality throughout the entire region adversarial climate.The increased consumer demand to have sources of high quality proteins is changing the GCC meat scene, where there is an increase in the consumption of high quality cuts and organic products. The growing number of expatriates in the region and the rising tourism industry are diversifying the consumption levels by pushing a demand of international meat type in addition to the traditional ones. The lean protein products are growing due to young and health-conscious consumers, and the increasing food service sector needs a continuous and supply of high-quality meat product in the restaurants and hospitality industry of the region.Halal certification has been a significant market force that GCC countries have enhanced regulatory frameworks and certification systems to ensure market integrity. The geographic position of the area as a trade centre between Asia, Africa and Europe puts it in an ideal location to export of meat re-export. Local production efficiency is being enhanced by the use of technology in livestock farming such as smart feeding systems, and health monitoring. 𝐆𝐂𝐂 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The report has segmented the market into the following categories:𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:● Raw● Processed𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:● Chicken● Beef● Pork● Mutton● Others𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:● Supermarkets and Hypermarkets● Departmental Stores● Specialty Stores● Online Stores● Others𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:● Saudi Arabia● UAE● Qatar● Bahrain● Kuwait● Oman𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐂𝐂 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Saudi Arabia's NEOM announced a $2.5 billion investment in sustainable livestock farming, incorporating advanced genetic technologies and AI-driven feed optimization to produce premium meat products for local and export markets.● 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: UAE's Al Dahra Holding acquired three major meat processing facilities across GCC countries, expanding production capacity by 40% and introducing blockchain-based traceability systems for enhanced food safety.● 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Qatar's Ministry of Municipality launched the "Smart Meat Initiative," implementing IoT sensors in 150 local farms to monitor animal welfare and optimize meat quality, targeting a 30% increase in local production by 2026. 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

