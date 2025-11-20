Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Expands its Presence in Southern California; Open a New Office in Costa Mesa

Leading Southern California employment law firm provides legal representation to workers & employers throughout Orange County from expanded Costa Mesa location.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a prominent Southern California employment law firm, offers comprehensive legal services to employees and employers in Costa Mesa and throughout Orange County from its office at 3330 Harbor Blvd., 2nd Floor, Costa Mesa, California 92626.

The firm's Costa Mesa office provides legal representation in employment law matters affecting workers and businesses throughout Orange County. The office can be reached at (657) 224-4422.

Comprehensive Employment Law Services

The firm provides legal services in cases involving:

• Age, disability, race, religious, pregnancy, and sex or gender discrimination

• Sexual harassment and sexual assault

• Wrongful termination and constructive discharge

• Unlawful retaliation and whistleblower retaliation

• Wage and hour violations including unpaid wages, overtime compensation, minimum wage, and meal and rest breaks

• Employee misclassification

• Family medical leave and pregnancy disability leave

• Tips and gratuities

• Paid sick time off

• Reasonable accommodation for disability

Multiple Southern California Locations

In addition to the Costa Mesa office, the firm maintains offices throughout Southern California to serve clients:

• Encino Office: 15821 Ventura Blvd. Suite 645, Encino, California 91436, Phone: (818) 509-9975

• Temecula Office: 41877 Enterprise Circle N., Suite 200, Temecula, California 92590, Phone: (951) 394-7421

• Rancho Cucamonga Office: 9431 Haven Ave. Suite 232, Rancho Cucamonga, California 91730, Phone: (909) 966-5204

• Bakersfield Office: 4900 California Avenue, Ste. 210-B, Bakersfield, California 93309, Phone: (661) 874-4118

• Oxnard Office: 300 Esplanade Drive, Ste. 900, Oxnard, California 93036, Phone: (805) 504-1205

• Culver City Office: 400 Corporate Pointe, Suite 300, Culver City, CA 90230, Phone: (424) 600-6330

• San Diego Office: 8880 Rio San Diego Dr., Floor 8, Mission Valley, San Diego, CA 92108, Phone: (619) 812-0225

The firm's attorneys, Michael Akopyan and Ani M. Akopyan, were named to the 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 Southern California Super Lawyers List. The attorneys have combined experience of over 40 years and have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

The law firm offers complimentary evaluations of potential cases involving the violation of employee rights. The firm offers no-cost case evaluations to help folks determine if they have a case.

The Costa Mesa office provides convenient access for residents throughout Orange County, with Costa Mesa's location offering easy access to beaches, mountain areas, and other Southern California attractions.

For more information about employment law services in Costa Mesa or to schedule a consultation, contact the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. at (818) 509-9975 or visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a leading employment law firm in Southern California that fights for wrongfully terminated employees, is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

